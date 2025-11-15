Vitamins and minerals women always need 

All vitamins and minerals are essential for keeping the human body functioning well, irrespective of the gender. However, there are some vitamins and minerals that women need more of than men do, says Dr Chetna Jain, Director, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Cloudnine Group of hospitals, Gurgaon.

Calcium

Synonymous with bone health, calcium helps build strong bones and is necessary for women at all stages of life — from teens to old age. Multiple studies suggest that 90 per cent of adult bone mass is achieved by age 18, and peak bone mass usually happens in the late twenties. By their thirties, women’s bone mass usually starts declining. During menopause and post-menopause, bone loss can accelerate in women as the body produces less oestrogen.

Who needs it: Adolescent girls need 1300mg daily, while adult women require around 1000mg. Pregnant women, post-menopausal and older women need 1200-1300mg. It is best to get the daily requirement from diet. Calcium supplements should only be taken if advised by your doctor, especially during pregnancy or in older years, as over supplementation may cause many adverse effects.

Food sources: Dairy products like milk, cheese, yogurt, seeds (poppy, sesame, celery and chia), tofu, beans, lentils, amaranth, nuts (almonds), leafy greens, figs etc.

Vitamin D

Together with calcium, vitamin D is needed to build strong bones as it supports calcium absorption, and good bone health and immune function. Like calcium, vitamin D remains important for women in all ages.

Who needs it: As it is good for maternal bone health, so most pregnant women need it as also lactating mothers as long as they are breastfeeding. Declining oestrogen levels increase the risk of bone loss, so menopausal and post-menopausal women require higher calcium and vitamin D intake, as suggested by multiple studies. Try to get your daily requirement through diet and sun exposure. Opt for supplements only under medical advice, as over-dose can weaken the bones and damage kidneys and heart.

Women between 19 and 70 years require 600 IU (15 mcg) daily while those above 70 need 800 IU (20 mcg) daily. Pregnant and breastfeeding women also need 800 IU (20 mcg) daily. Those with darker skin, limited sun exposure, or other conditions like obesity may need more and should consult a doctor.

Food sources: Fatty fish, fish liver oils, beef liver, egg yolks, cheese, fortified milk and breakfast cereals, mushrooms (in small amounts).

Iron

Iron remains one of the most important minerals for women, needed to build healthy blood cells that carry oxygen in the body, and to make certain hormones and connective tissue in the body.

Who needs it: Almost all women need iron, but those with heavy menstrual periods especially require iron. Iron requirement goes up during pregnancy. Many women, pregnant women in particular, do not get adequate iron from food or diet alone, raising the risk of anaemia, causing the heart to work harder to pump blood so that more oxygen can reach all of the body. Symptoms include constant fatigue, dizziness, etc.

In India, over 57 per cent of women between 15-49 years are anaemic because of iron deficiency, mostly caused by low dietary iron, heavy menstrual bleeding and some infections.

The daily requirement for iron for women varies by age and condition: it is 21 mg/day for adult women (19-50 years), 25-27 mg/day for pregnant women, and 30 mg/day for lactating women. For women over 50, the requirement drops to 8 mg/day.

Food sources: Organ meats (liver), lean red meats, chicken, seafood (oysters and clams), beans, lentils, dark leafy greens, tofu and iron-fortified cereals and breads.

Pro tip: Calcium can hamper iron’s absorption, so don’t take the two supplements together. Adults shouldn’t get more than 45 mg daily as over-dose can cause health problems. Iron can also interact negatively with some medications like Parkinson’s (levodopa), hypothyroidism (levothyroxine) or proton pump inhibitors. It is best to take them at different times of day.

B vitamins

Among the B vitamins, folate (B9) and vitamin B12, in particular, are crucial for women, due to their role in foetal development and preventing birth defects. B6 is vital for hormonal health, mood regulation, brain function, energy, menopausal symptoms and preventing anaemia. Vitamin B12 supports red blood cell production, brain function and nerve health.

Who needs it: Women who are pregnant or trying to get pregnant. Folate’s (folic acid) requirement for women of childbearing age is 400 mcg daily. B6 is needed especially during pregnancy and lactation for help with morning sickness, and in preventing anaemia. It may also help with symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS). B12 is important for woman following vegan or vegetarian diets and older women, as its absorption may reduce with age. Older women with diabetes should be especially careful as some diabetes medicines as well as age may affect B12’s absorption.

Food sources: It's best to get a variety of B vitamins from a diverse diet.

B6: Beef liver, poultry, fish (tuna and salmon), eggs, chickpeas, potatoes, bananas, non-citrus fruits, fortified cereals, whole grains, nuts and seeds.

B9: Dark leafy green vegetables (spinach, asparagus), lentils, beans, fortified cereals and breads, citrus fruits, nuts, seeds, eggs and liver.

B12: Lamb, pork, liver and kidney meat, clams, oysters, crab, salmon, tuna, chicken, turkey, eggs, milk, cheese, yogurt, fortified breakfast cereals, nutritional yeast and certain plant-based milks like soy.

But before reaching for a bottle of any supplement, it is best to fill your plate with natural foods rich in these vitamins and minerals, cautions Dr Jain.

Eat small, nutritious meals, preferably every two hours, exercise daily or at least 5-6 days a week, sleep at a decent time and get your quota of at least eight hours’ sleep at night, and watch most of your health problems disappear, adds Dr Jain.