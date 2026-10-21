Volunteering, sports club membership may be effective in keeping minds sharp, study suggests

Regularly engaging in three or more social activities, including volunteering and sports club membership, could be particularly effective at helping keep minds sharp, research suggests.

Diverse and sustained social activities may boost cognitive performance and slow ageing-related decline in brain health, findings published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health show.

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Researchers, including those from China’s Shandong University, said dementia—usually preceded by cognitive impairment—is estimated to affect nearly 153 million people by 2050.

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They added that while studies have looked at the association between social activities and both cognitive function and dementia, findings have been inconsistent.

The researchers drew on pooled long term data from five nationally representative surveys spanning 24 countries, including the US and China.

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Overall, 57,793 participants were included in the study, with average age ranging 57-73, who were tracked for an average of six years. The participants were asked in each wave of the longitudinal studies about the type and number of social activities they engaged in. Cognitive performance was assessed at each wave using tests of memory and executive function.

“Social activity engagement may contribute to improved cognitive health, highlighting the importance of social engagement as a potentially modifiable factor for promoting brain health in older adults,” the authors wrote.

“Additionally, specific social activities, such as volunteer work and sports clubs, were consistently associated with better cognitive function,” they said.

However, an active involvement in political, community, church, and religious groups was not consistently associated with cognitive enhancement.

Further analysis indicated that the positive associations between social activities and cognitive function were stronger among women, those aged 60 and above, those with higher levels of education, those who were not depressed, those who lived alone, those of normal weight, those living in rural areas, and those who smoked or drank alcohol.

The researchers proposed the ‘use it or lose it’ hypothesis to explain how social activities might protect against cognitive decline—a sustained engagement in cognitively stimulating activities may enhance neural plasticity and strengthen synaptic connections.

A higher level of education is also thought to enhance neural efficiency and compensatory capacity, increasing one’s resilience to neuropathological changes associated with ageing, while participation in meaningful social activities may promote psychological wellbeing, they said.

The effects in turn may modulate neuroendocrine function and lessen the detrimental effects of chronic stress on hippocampal structure and function, the team said.

The five surveys analysed were the US Health and Retirement Study (waves 10-15, 2010-21), the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing (waves 4-9, 2008-19), the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (waves 1-4, 2011-18), the Mexican Health and Ageing Study (waves 3-5, 2012-18), and the Survey of Health, Ageing, and Retirement in Europe (waves 4-8, 2011-20).