Watermelon: The ultimate summer fruit

A refreshing and hydrating tropical fruit, watermelon is beneficial, especially in hot climates like India. Made up of about 90 per cent water, it’s not just thirst-quenching but also packed with essential nutrients.

Health benefits

Watermelon is rich in vitamin C, which supports immunity and skin health, and vitamin A, which is important for vision. It also contains antioxidants like lycopene, known for its potential role in reducing the risk of heart disease and certain cancers. One of the non-essential amino acids, citrulline, found in watermelon may help improve blood flow and reduce muscle soreness after a workout. The high water and fibre content of this fruit also support digestion and help prevent dehydration.

Studies in adults (NHANES 2003-2018) link watermelon consumption with higher intakes of magnesium, potassium, and vitamins A/C, while helping to manage weight and reduce waist-to-hip ratios.

Eat, blend, cook

It is an incredibly versatile fruit. It can be eaten fresh as a snack, blended into juices and smoothies, or added to fruit salads. In savoury salads, it pairs well with feta cheese, mint and cucumber. Though often discarded, the rind is also edible, when cooked or pickled.

When to eat

The best time to eat this fruit is during the day, especially in the morning or early afternoon. It helps hydrate the body and provides a quick energy boost. Eating it after workouts can aid recovery due to its water and electrolyte content.

When to avoid

Avoid eating watermelon late at night, as its high water content may lead to frequent urination and disrupt sleep. It can also cause digestive discomfort in some people and cause bloating or diarrhoea due to its high fructose levels. People with diabetes should consume it in moderation because it has a high glycaemic index, which can raise blood sugar levels quickly.

Important tips

Always store cut watermelon in the refrigerator and consume it within 2-3 days to prevent spoilage.

Best to eat on empty stomach or as a snack. Don’t combine it with heavy meals, as it digests quickly and may cause discomfort when mixed with slower-digesting foods.

How to choose a watermelon

To pick a ripe, sweet, and juicy watermelon:

Look for a creamy yellow field spot

A white or pale green spot means it is under-ripe fruit

Choose a heavy melon. It is likely to be succulent and juicy

Check for a dull (not shiny) rind.

Look for 'webbing', as brown, web-like scars (pollination spots) indicate that bees visits to flower, resulting in a sweeter, better-nourished melon

In moderation, it is a delicious and nutritious addition to a balanced diet — especially during summers.