Weak pelvic muscles, obesity, vigorous exercise cause incontinence

I often experience urine leakage when I laugh or sneeze. I am not married. What could be the possible causes? Please advise about solution. — Niyati Thakur (30), Abohar

Urine leakage while laughing, sneezing or coughing is known as stress urinary incontinence. Although it is more common after childbirth and menopause, it can also affect women in their 30s, including those who have never given birth. Weak pelvic floor muscles, obesity, chronic coughing and high-impact exercise may contribute. Regular Kegel exercises and pelvic-floor physiotherapy can help strengthen pelvic muscles. If leakage is frequent, persistent or affects daily life, consult a gynaecologist. A urine routine and culture test may be advised, especially for any recent symptoms, to rule out infection. A pelvic ultrasound may also be recommended to rule out pelvic masses, such as fibroids or ovarian tumours. Persistent symptoms may require further medical evaluation and treatment.

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— Dr Parampreet Kaur Ghuman, Gynaecologist, Cloudnine Hospital, Mohali

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I had my baby four months ago. Everyone says I should be joyful, but I feel constantly anxious, tearful, and sometimes have scary thoughts that I don’t want to share with anyone. I feel guilty for not bonding with my baby the way I expected. I am finding it difficult to handle the physical exhaustion and also deal with this mental fatigue and continuous anxiety. My family says it is normal for new mothers to feel like this. But I want to know if what I am experiencing is normal? Do I need to see a doctor? Please guide. — Aisha Khan (29), Delhi

Feeling anxious, tearful, and having scary thoughts four months after your baby’s birth is beyond typical baby blues, which usually ease within two weeks. Start with basic self-care first: rest when the baby sleeps, eat small regular meals, take a short daily walk, and share how you feel with one trusted person. Track your mood for a week. If your anxiety or negative thoughts, including thoughts of harm, persist or interfere with caring for yourself or the baby, consult your doctor or a mental health professional, as you may be experiencing postpartum anxiety and depression, which however, are common and very much treatable.

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— Ashita Mahendru, Clinical Psychologist, Mind Healing Clinic, Naraina, New Delhi

In the past 4-5 years, blemishes and freckles like small dots —some are red in colour, while other are light brown, dark brown, and a few white ones — have appeared on my legs and arms. These are dry with no pus, or irritation. What could be the reason? — Madhurima Bansal (51), Gurugram

These spots usually come from ageing and years of sun exposure. Red dots are cherry angiomas, which are harmless clusters of blood vessels. Light brown ones are sun spots, dark brown ones are often harmless skin growths called seborrheic keratoses, and white ones are pigment loss from sun damage. Get a dermoscopy to confirm. Without itching or discharge, they rarely signal trouble. Get checked sooner if any spot grows, bleeds, itches or changes colour. Apply sunscreen daily and eat fruits, leafy greens and nuts.

— Dr Daljeet Kaur, Senior Consultant, Dermatology, Fortis Hospital, Mohali