What is margarine, sold as ‘pooja-diya ghee’ or ‘analogue paneer’ that Haryana banned for one year

Haryana has banned the sale of margarine as “Butter” or “Makhan” and “analogue or non-dairy paneer” for one year, citing concerns over misleading consumers and food safety.

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What is margarine?

Margarine is a butter substitute generally made from vegetable oils or other vegetable fats rather than milk. The Haryana Food Safety Department said such products were being sold loose or unpacked at retail outlets, sweet shops, dhabas and catering establishments without clearly disclosing their true nature.

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The order said margarine or plant-fat spread was being passed off as “butter” or “Makkhan”, particularly with paranthas, despite not meeting the compositional standards prescribed for butter.

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Food businesses selling such products have been directed to clearly label or display them as “Margarine” or “Vegetable Fat Spread — Not Butter/Not Makhan”.

What is analogue paneer?

Analogue or non-dairy paneer is a product made to resemble paneer in which milk fat or milk solids are wholly or partly replaced with vegetable oil, vegetable fat or other non-milk ingredients.

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Under the Haryana order, hotels, restaurants, caterers, eateries, cloud kitchens and other food establishments have been prohibited from using, preparing, serving, storing, stocking or selling analogue/non-dairy paneer in any food preparation.

The order said the use of such products in the guise of genuine paneer could mislead consumers and amount to an unfair trade practice under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

70 per cent paneer samples fail

Between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, paneer and dairy analogue samples from across Haryana were sent for analysis. Of 285 samples analysed so far, 200 were found non-conforming — 171 were sub-standard and 29 unsafe.

The department said testing of extracted fat in a significant proportion of samples showed Butyrorefractometer and Iodine Value readings outside the prescribed limits for milk fat, indicating the addition or substitution of vegetable fat.

Restrictions on ‘pooja’ and ‘diya’ ghee

The state has also prohibited the sale of products described as “Ghee for Pooja”, “Ghee for Diya”, “Vanaspati Ghee”, “Cooking Ghee”, “Table Ghee” or “Ghee for Havan” unless they fully conform to the prescribed standards for ghee.

The order said ghee does not include any product prepared wholly or partly from vegetable oil, vegetable fat, vanaspati or any other non-milk-derived fat.

The Food Safety Commissioner said some businesses were allegedly preparing products from vegetable oils and plant fats with chemical agents, essences and granulating agents to imitate the appearance, aroma and characteristics of genuine ghee.

Such products were allegedly being sold under deceptive names such as “Ghee for Diya” and “Ghee for Pooja” and, in some cases, used in the preparation of sweets.