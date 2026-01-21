What women should do to lose stubborn belly fat

Sangeeta (64) is a frugal eater, walks 10,000 steps daily, often goes for cycling, and yet she has been gaining weight, especially around the midriff, and finds it difficult to lose it.

Advertisement

Women post 50 often find it difficult to keep their weight in check or lose it. They are also not able to reduce their belly fat due to a combination of factors. Because for most women, this is a transitional phase as either they have already experienced menopause or they are in a peri-menopausal stage where they are having many hormonal, metabolic, and physiological changes. Even regular exercise may not overcome these factors, as their body undergoes changes that promote fat storage and reduce calorie burn efficiency.

Advertisement

Hormonal changes and fat redistribution: The major reason is the decline in estrogen levels, which influences where fat is stored in the body. Pre-menopause, estrogen leads to fat storage around the hips and thighs, but as its levels drop, fat accumulation shifts to the abdomen, giving rise to visceral (deep belly) fat, which is quite stubborn and difficult to lose. This visceral fat is particularly stubborn because it's metabolically active and linked to insulin resistance, where cells don't respond effectively to insulin, leading to a rise in blood sugar levels and more fat around the midsection.

Advertisement

Also, lower estrogen levels disrupt hunger hormones like leptin (which suppresses appetite) and ghrelin (which signals hunger), resulting in cravings and overeating, which further prevents weight loss despite regular exercise.

Slow metabolism and muscle loss: As you age, the body loses lean muscle mass. Coupled with menopausal hormonal changes, this muscle loss slows down the metabolism making it difficult to lose weight, especially the belly fat.

Advertisement

Women may lose average 1 to 2 per cent muscle mass per year after 50, reducing overall energy expenditure. This means that even if calorie intake and activity levels remain the same as in younger years, the body burns fewer calories, leading to gradual weight gain, often 1.5 kg per year during perimenopause. By the time you reach menopause, it can be around 10 kg gain much of which is the abdominal fat.

Insufficient intensity of physical activity: Walking 10,000 steps can provide cardiovascular benefits, but it is not enough to help you lose weight, particularly without strength training.

Research on postmenopausal women indicates that 10,000 steps often fall short for significant reductions in body fat mass, BMI, or visceral fat area, as hormonal shifts make the body more prone to fat retention.

Studies suggest aiming for at least 12,000 or more steps per day to see noticeable weight reduction, to check metabolic slowdown and fat accumulation.

Strength training is essential: The only solution is to do strength or resistance training 2 to 3 times a week, which will preserve or build muscle that in turn will increase the metabolic rate.

Other factors: Sleep disturbance or reduced sleeping time, quite common in menopause, aggravate weight gain by increasing ghrelin and cortisol (stress hormone), promoting fat storage.

Genetics, stress, and certain medications can affect weight loss efforts.

Practical tips to lose weight

Increase your protein intake: Have 20 to 30 gm protein in every meal. An average sedentary adult needs 0.8 gm protein per kg of body weight. After 50, this requirement goes up by 1.5 gm/per kg, as boosting protein intake helps preserve muscle mass. Have more chicken (grilled or steamed not fried or in rich gravy), eggs, tofu, Greek yogurt, lentils, sprouts, beans, salmon, etc. Consult your doctor for including a scoop of protein powder in your daily if your protein requirements from natural sources fall short.

Incorporate strength training 2–3 times a week: Add resistance exercises to build muscle and rev up the calorie burn. Focus on full-body moves like squats, lunges, push-ups, planks, or using resistance bands/weights. Aim for 20–30 minutes per session. This counters muscle loss and specifically targets visceral fat.

Opt for a balanced, fibre-rich diet with healthy fats: Shift to whole foods/grains, millets (ragi, jowar, bajra) veggies, fruits, and healthy fats like flax seeds, olive, coconut and mustard oils, and nuts. Have 25-30 gm fibre daily. Fibre helps with digestion and keeps you feeling full for long, while healthy fats combat cravings without spiking insulin. Limit refined carbs, sugars, processed foods, and alcohol, which exacerbate belly fat.

Eat every two hours and control your portions: It keeps the metabolism active and prevents hunger pangs and thus over-eating.

Increase aerobic activity: Aim for 12,000–15,000 steps and add intensity, like brisk intervals or walking uphill. Include other cardio activities like: swimming, cycling, or dancing

Manage stress and prioritise sleep: Stress increases cortisol production promoting belly fat storage. Opt for meditation, deep breathing, or yoga daily. Get 7-9 hours of quality sleep and adopt a regular sleeping schedule, as poor sleep disrupts hunger hormones and metabolism. Switch off digital screens an hour before bed time.

Stay hydrated and practice mindful eating: Drink at least 2 litres of water daily to support metabolism and reduce bloating. Eat slowly, without distractions, to recognise fullness cues and avoid emotional eating which can be triggered by hormonal fluctuations.

Above all, be consistent, as results may take 2 to 3 months.