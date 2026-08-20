What you need to know about cholesterol

Often dubbed bad, cholesterol is essential for many functions. Present in every cell, it is needed to build cell membranes, produce hormones and bile acids that help digest fats. The liver produces most of the cholesterol the body needs.

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The problem begins when certain cholesterol-carrying particles remain elevated in the bloodstream for years.

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Most importantly, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) and other atherogenic lipoproteins can contribute to the formation of plaque inside the arterial wall, a process called atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis is not merely a heart problem but can affect arteries supplying blood to the brain, kidneys, eyes, aorta and legs besides the heart, causing heart attack, stroke and peripheral artery disease.

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What is cholesterol

Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance essential for normal body function. It does not dissolve in blood, so it has to be transported through the bloodstream by particles called lipoproteins. So cholesterol is essential but not excessive atherogenic cholesterol. The aim, therefore, should not be to eliminate cholesterol but to keep the levels of atherogenic lipoproteins appropriate to decrease individual cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk.

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Sources of cholesterol

There are two broad sources. Endogenous cholesterol is produced naturally, primarily in the liver. Dietary cholesterol comes mainly from foods of animal origin. There is an important distinction between dietary cholesterol and saturated fat. For many people, reducing saturated fat and replacing it with healthier unsaturated fats can have a greater effect on LDL-C than simply eliminating foods with dietary cholesterol. Plant foods contain no cholesterol naturally, although some plant-based foods can still be high in saturated fats.

harmful or beneficial

Though essential for normal body function, chronically elevated LDL-C and other atherogenic lipoproteins increase the risk of atherosclerotic CVD. Hence, zero cholesterol is not beneficial but optimal atherogenic-lipoprotein levels reduce individual risk.

Explaining LDL, HDL, triglycerides

LDL-C: Often called the ‘bad’ cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol is a major marker of atherogenic cholesterol. Persistently elevated LDL-C leads to plaque formation and CVD risk.

HDL-C: Known as the ‘good’ cholesterol, high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) is linked with several favourable biological processes. However, simply increasing HDL-C with medication has not been shown to reduce heart attacks or its risks.

Triglycerides: These are a type of blood fat, and not a type of cholesterol. Elevated triglycerides can contribute to CVD risk. When extremely high, they can also increase the risk of pancreatitis.

Lp(a): Lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), is a largely genetically determined atherogenic lipoprotein. An elevated Lp(a) is an important risk-enhancing factor for CVD.

Modern cholesterol management is, therefore, increasingly concerned with the overall burden of atherogenic lipoproteins.

Why are triglycerides important

High triglycerides may occur with obesity, diabetes, insulin resistance, excessive alcohol intake, certain medications, genetic conditions or diets high in refined carbohydrates and excess calories. Persistently elevated triglycerides can contribute to CVD risk. Very high levels, particularly around 500 mg/dL or above, also raise concern about pancreatitis, with the risk becoming more at very high levels.

What is metabolic syndrome

Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of cardiovascular and metabolic risk factors that commonly occur together.

Increased abdominal obesity or waist circumference

Elevated triglycerides

Low HDL-C

Elevated blood pressure

Elevated blood glucose/insulin resistance

When these factors occur together, the risk of type 2 diabetes and CVD rises.

Metabolic syndrome is an important early warning signal, particularly when abdominal obesity, hypertension, diabetes, abnormal lipids, physical inactivity and unhealthy dietary patterns coexist. The prevalence of metabolic syndrome is quite high in North India, especially among women.

cholesterol damage to arteries

Persistently elevated LDL-C and other atherogenic lipoproteins can enter the arterial wall and contribute to plaque formation. Over time, plaques may narrow the artery and reduce blood flow. More importantly, some plaques can become unstable and rupture, triggering the formation of a blood clot.

The Presence and the problem

The presence of atherogenic cholesterol in various organs determines the kind of medical problems it can create. When it is present in:

Heart arteries: Angina or heart attack.

Brain arteries: TIA or ischaemic stroke.

Leg arteries: Peripheral artery disease.

Other organs, including the kidneys, intestine and eyes, can also be affected.

No ‘normal’ levels

Cholesterol cannot be looked at in isolation, as it depends whether a person is healthy and young or is a patient having certain medical issues. Hence, there is no ideal single LDL-C number. The appropriate LDL-C and non-HDL-C goals depend on overall cardiovascular risk. A person having CVD is not in the same risk category as a healthy young person. Diabetes, kidney disease, familial hypercholesterolaemia (a common genetic disorder causing very high LDL cholesterol levels from birth) and other major risk factors also impact treatment. For people with higher CVD risk, lower LDL-C targets are appropriate.

Does cholesterol rise with age?

Cholesterol levels and CVD risk often rise with age. But age alone does not determine whether treatment is necessary. Cumulative exposure to atherogenic lipoproteins, and a person’s overall CVD risk are crucial. The earlier we identify and manage significant risk, the greater the chance to prevent CVD later.

Gender adds to risk

Before menopause, women usually have a lower risk of coronary heart disease than men of the same age. But CVD risk increases substantially after menopause. However, women of any age having diabetes, high BP, obesity, high cholesterol or a strong family history are at risk of developing CVD.

High cholesterol is silent

You may feel perfectly well while atherosclerosis is developing silently inside your arteries. Don’t wait for symptoms.

Know your numbers.

Know your risk.

Know your family history.

Know your waistline.