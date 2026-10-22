Why elderly need regular vaccinations

As we grow older, maintaining good health becomes as much about preventing disease as treating it. While regular health check-ups, balanced nutrition, physical activity and controlling blood pressure and diabetes receive considerable attention, vaccination often remains overlooked. Many people associate vaccination exclusively with childhood, unaware that immunisation against infections is equally important in later life.

Ageing brings changes in immune function, collectively known as immunosenescence, making older adults more susceptible to infections and related complications. Diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung disease and kidney disorders can further increase this vulnerability. An infection that causes mild illness in a younger person may lead to hospitalisation, prolonged recovery, loss of independence or even cause death in elderly persons.

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Benefits for heart health

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The benefits of vaccination extend beyond preventing infections. Serious illnesses can trigger inflammation in the body, alter the blood’s clotting process, impair blood vessel function and increase workload on the heart. These changes may aggravate an existing cardiovascular disease and contribute to heart attacks, strokes and worsening heart failure.

Influenza deserves particular attention. Studies have associated confirmed influenza cases with a substantially increased risk of heart attack in the days following infection. Annual influenza vaccination has been associated with fewer cardiovascular events and hospitalisations, and lower cardiovascular mortality in high-risk populations like those with chronic heart or lung disease, diabetes, chronic kidney or liver disease, immunocompromising conditions, and residents of long-term care facilities.

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The flu vaccine, however, does not guarantee protection against a heart attack. But by preventing or reducing the severity of flu and its complications, it may reduce or control a potential trigger of cardiovascular stress. Annual influenza vaccination is especially important for older adults and people with coronary artery disease, heart failure, diabetes or chronic lung disease.

Another significant vaccination is pneumococcal vaccination. Streptococcus pneumoniae can cause pneumonia, bloodstream infections and meningitis. Severe pneumonia can cause considerable stress to heart and may worsen heart failure or lead to other complications. Appropriate vaccination helps protect against serious pneumococcal disease.

Vaccines for older adults

Vaccination should be individualised according to age, medical history, previous doses, immune status and exposure risk. These are some of the important vaccines for older adults:

Influenza: Generally recommended annually, particularly for older adults and people with chronic illnesses.

Pneumococcal: Protects against selected serious infections caused by pneumococcal bacteria. The Indian guidelines recommend pneumococcal vaccination for adults aged 65 years and above and younger high-risk adults. A commonly cited schedule is one dose of PCV13 followed by PPSV23 after one year, or after at least eight weeks in selected high-risk patients like older adults and individuals with chronic heart, lung, kidney or liver disease, diabetes, immunocompromising conditions, or asplenia (absence of a functioning spleen).

COVID-19: Vaccination should follow current recommendations, especially for people at increased risk of severe disease.

Shingles (herpes zoster): Helps prevent shingles and post-herpetic neuralgia, a painful condition that may persist long after the rashes heal. Vaccine is given as two intramuscular doses, usually 2-6 months apart, for adults aged 50 years and above. Shingles vaccination can reduce the risk of herpes zoster and persistent nerve pain, particularly in older adults.

Tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis: Adults should review their vaccination history and receive recommended boosters. Certain wounds may require earlier tetanus prophylaxis.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV): Older adults, particularly those aged 75 years and above or those with chronic heart or lung disease, may benefit from RSV vaccination. Those who have never received it should consult their physician regarding eligibility and availability; current international guidance recommends a single dose, with no routine annual booster presently recommended.

Hepatitis A and B, HPV and other vaccines: May be indicated according to susceptibility, medical history, previous vaccination, travel or other individual risks.

Not every older adult needs every vaccine. A review of vaccination records with a doctor can help determine which vaccines are appropriate.

Is revaccination necessary?

Not all vaccines require boosters at fixed intervals. Flu vaccination is repeated annually because circulating strains change and protection wanes.

Following appropriate primary immunisation, tetanus-diphtheria boosters are generally recommended every 10 years, although certain wounds require earlier assessment.

Pneumococcal revaccination depends on the vaccine previously received, the interval between doses and individual risk. Shingles vaccination requires completion of the recommended two-dose series rather than an annual booster. Routine hepatitis B boosters are generally unnecessary for immunocompetent adults who have completed the recommended series, although selected high-risk groups may require further assessment. But remember, any vaccination does not guarantee 100 per cent prevention. However, if the infection occurs, it would be mild and not life threatening.

Older adults undergoing cancer treatment, organ transplantation or other immunosuppressive therapies require special consideration because their immune responses may be reduced and certain vaccines may be unsuitable. Revaccination after stem-cell transplantation may also be necessary under medical guidance.

After-effects are temporary

Vaccines may cause temporary soreness, fatigue or mild fever. Serious adverse reactions are uncommon. People taking blood thinners or those who have undergone angioplasty, coronary stenting or bypass surgery can generally receive recommended vaccines, but should inform their healthcare professional about their treatment and medical history.

Vaccination complements rather than replaces conventional cardiovascular prevention. Controlling blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes, avoiding tobacco, maintaining physical activity and taking prescribed medicines remain essential.

Healthcare professionals should incorporate vaccination review into geriatric care and chronic disease management. Growing older is inevitable, but the burden of many preventable infections and related serious complications can be reduced by making vaccination a part of healthy ageing.