 Why everyday decisions feel so stressful – and what to do about it : The Tribune India

Why everyday decisions feel so stressful – and what to do about it

Why everyday decisions feel so stressful – and what to do about it

Photo for representation only.



PTI

Southampton, April 17

Almost every morning I face the same dilemmas. Whether I should wake up my wife with a kiss or let her sleep longer. Should I get out of bed or just press the snooze button? And that is even before I have had my first cup of coffee.

Our daily life is rife with so-called trivial decisions. People often feel silly for overthinking low-stakes decisions but research has shown there are logical reasons for feeling this way. Understanding why you feel so stressed by smaller decisions can help you learn what to do about it.

First, sometimes the sheer number of options overwhelms us, as we find it difficult to compare and contrast the options. Economics scholars long championed the notion that it's better to have more choices. But in 2000, US psychologists Sheena Iyengar and Mark Leeper challenged this idea.

In one of their studies, they set up a jam testing table at a supermarket. Far more consumers bought a jam when they were given fewer options. Almost a third (30 per cent) of customers went on to buy a jam when the stall had six flavours yet only 3 per cent of customers bought jam when there were 24 flavours.

Drawing on these findings, US psychologist Barry Schwartz's book The Paradox of Choice: Why More is Less, argues an abundance of choices can cause people anxiety.

People often lack, or believe they lack the expertise to properly assess their options. For example, when dealing with a financial decision.

And if you have goals, a lack of certainty about how rigidly you want to stick to them is probably going to give you a headache. A vague goal to “start saving more” isn't going to give you clarity when a friend suggests going out for food and your belly is rumbling.

Also, some of the decisions we label trivial may actually have emotional high stakes. Deciding what to wear for a date, for instance, is probably not just about fashion.

While each factor is enough to create stress, when all factors are combined anxiety about the decision is only going to be amplified.

Another line of research has focused on the link between people's decision strategies and wellbeing. Researchers have identified two main decision-making strategies: Maximising and satisficing. Maximising is a tendency to try and find the best option.

Satisficing, a term introduced by Nobel prize winner Herbert Simon, is a strategy that terminates once an acceptable option is found.

Maximising and satisficing have been linked to personality traits. There are people who tend to maximise and others who are more satisficers.

Schwartz and his colleagues found a negative relationship between a tendency to maximise and feelings of life satisfaction.

Maximisers (compared with satisficers) were also more likely to experience post-decision regret. One explanation is that maximisers are always brooding about what they could have done and how they could have made a better decision.

To be clear, the study did not examine major life decisions about marriage or health but focused on every day decisions (although similar findings have been reported about more serious medical decisions).

Decisions can be mentally exhausting. So sometimes everyday choices feel hard because you have decision fatigue.

William James, one of the greatest thinkers of the 19th and 20th centuries, suggested habits help us cope with these complexities. Habits take away the need to think. Investing your time in building habits can stop you from ruminating on everyday decisions.

William James' insights have inspired many contemporary researchers. One idea popularised by psychologist Daniel Kahneman's book, Thinking, Fast and Slow, is the notion that we use two different information processing mechanisms, system one and system two. System one is unconscious, fast, intuitive. It requires little effort. System two is purposeful thinking.

Waking up at the same time every morning, kissing my wife and then making coffee has become a habit that has helped me avoid thinking too much about these activities. I let my system one take charge as much as I can, at least until I have my first cup of coffee.

US writer Merlin Mann said “thinking can be the enemy of action”. While I am not sure I would agree completely, his words do resonate with many findings from psychology.

Herbert Simon developed the idea of satisficing because he believed humans have limited cognitive and other capacities (such as memory and attention). Thinking too much — for example, whether to exercise today or not — can be stressful and frustrate the intention to do so.

You have to decide how to invest your resources (whether they are cognitive, emotional, or physical). Investing them in thinking about exercising can consume the energy you needed to exercise.

When it comes to our daily decisions, reducing the number of options can also help ease the process. Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was well known for wearing similar outfits almost every day (jeans and a turtle neck or a T-shirt) partly to simplify the decision process.

It's about accepting you have limited “decision making juice” and being conscious about how you use it. Reducing choices, developing good habits, and letting our so-called system one take charge can help us face our daily decisions.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

‘This is Punjab, not India’: Woman with Indian flag painted on face claims denied entry to Golden Temple; SGPC clarifies after video goes viral

2
Punjab

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dismisses controversial cop Raj Jit, orders probe against his ‘disproportionate assets’

4
Haryana

163 vehicles challaned, 6 impounded in Faridabad

5
Nation

Umesh Pal murder that led to the story of Asad Ahmad, the son of gangster Atiq Ahmad, and a bloody fallout

6
Punjab

Mercury over 42°C, yellow alert in Punjab, Haryana

7
Nation

11 die of heatstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function in Navi Mumbai

8
Diaspora

UK Sikh temple warns after Indians lured with fake visas, job offers

9
Haryana

Over 80% people favour ‘stilt plus four’ with some changes

10
Punjab

FIR lodged after 'security lapse' at Navjot Sidhu's Patiala residence

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

Atiq Ahmed shot 8 times in head, neck, chest; brother Ashraf 5: Preliminary autopsy report

Atiq Ahmed shot 8 times in head, neck, chest; brother Ashraf 5: Preliminary autopsy report

Sources say police are awaiting a detailed report of autopsy

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dismisses controversial cop Raj Jit, orders probe against his ‘disproportionate assets’

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dismisses controversial cop Raj Jit, orders probe against his ‘disproportionate assets’

The action comes after the three SIT reports are opened on R...

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

After committing crime, the accused had thrown rifle and sev...

WTO panel rules against India’s import duties on certain ICT products in dispute with Japan, EU

WTO panel rules against India’s import duties on certain ICT products in dispute with Japan, EU

EU had challenged introduction of import duties by India on ...

21-year-old college girl shot dead in broad daylight in UP’s Jalaun; one arrested

College girl returning from exam shot dead in broad daylight in UP’s Jalaun; one arrested

Roshni, a second-year BA student, was returning home after e...


Cities

View All

Amritpal case: Permission obtained for NSA detainees in Assam jail to meet their kin, claims SGPC

Amritpal case: Permission obtained for NSA detainees in Assam jail to meet their kin, claims SGPC

Youth shot at over minor scuffle in Amritsar

38-year-old oil trader ends his life in Amritsar

PO cell shut in Amritsar, entire staff merged with police stations

Delhi natives booked for kidnapping

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg exposes GMSH-16 prescribing branded drugs

Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg exposes GMSH-16 prescribing branded drugs

Stray Canine Menace Mohali: Despite rise in bite cases, MC unmoved

Respite in sight, rain expected for four days in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC invites RFP for pan-city 24X7 water supply project

Chandigarh Cops halt AAP’s protest march to CBI office over summons to Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal narrates a tale of less educated king in Delhi Assembly; claims Centre targeting him for welfare schemes

Kejriwal narrates a tale of less educated king in Delhi Assembly; claims Centre targeting him for welfare schemes

AAP fields Shelly Oberoi, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal for April 26 MCD mayoral polls

8 injured as house collapses after cylinder explosion in West Delhi

Hate speeches: SC seeks Delhi Police’s reply on Brinda Karat’s plea for FIR against BJP’s Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma

Lieutenant-Governor flags lapses in convening special session of Assembly

Jalandhar LS bypoll: AAP candidate Sushil Rinku files nominations amidst massive show of strength by party

Jalandhar LS bypoll:CM Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow ahead of filing of nomination papers by AAP candidate Sushil Rinku

Busy road caves in at GTB Nagar Chowk

Non-teaching employees meet Cheema, want promises fulfilled

Rinku calls on MP Seechewal, gets letter of green demands

Karamjit Kaur holds meetings in Phillaur

Punjab cop honoured for taking on drug smugglers, gangsters in Khanna

Punjab cop honoured for taking on drug smugglers, gangsters in Khanna

Less than 1% of wheat crop in over 6 lakh acres damaged, says report

43 more test positive for Covid in district

Civil works of upcoming int’l airport at Halwara to be completed by July: Minister

Open House: What should be done to check ‘fleecing’ by private and aided schools in Ludhiana?

FIR lodged after ‘security lapse’ at Navjot Sidhu’s Patiala residence

FIR lodged after 'security lapse' at Navjot Sidhu's Patiala residence

Burning of waste adjoining Chhoti Nadi in Patiala goes unabated

CPF workers take out bike rally

Northern Railways win women’s cricket tourney

Dr Ambedkar’s contribution highlighted