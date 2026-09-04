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Home / Health / Why PCOS has a new name — PMOS

Why PCOS has a new name — PMOS

The old name made PCOS sound like only a reproductive and menstrual disorder. The replacement highlights associated critical issues like insulin resistance, metabolic dysfunction, and cardiovascular risks

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Dr Sachin Mittal
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:58 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Riya (24) has had irregular periods and hair growth under her chin for years. She was diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), but a full metabolic workup was never done at the time. Later, when she got pregnant, Riya developed gestational diabetes mellitus, eventually developing full-blown diabetes and fatty liver as well. If full metabolic and hormonal tests had been done earlier, her metabolic risk might have been caught, and possibly, addressed years earlier.

Her story is not unusual. For years, a diagnosis of PCOS made every patient worry only about her ovaries. Many believed the problem existed only if a scan showed cysts in their ovaries — and the condition vanished the moment a scan came out clear.

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Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) has been recently named polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS). The new name puts the endocrine and metabolic abnormalities where they belong — at the centre of this medical condition. PMOS still acknowledges ovaries, but does away with a name that carried years of stigma, and reduced an endocrine and metabolic disorder to only an ‘ovary problem’. The renaming followed a formal international consensus process, published in The Lancet on May 12, 2026, backed by a coalition of global patient and clinician bodies.

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What the old name missed

The old name, PCOS, left out the metabolic side of the condition entirely — like insulin resistance, a state in which the body makes plenty of insulin, but it stops working as efficiently as it should. Higher insulin pushes the ovaries to make more male hormones, which disrupts ovulation and fuels skin and hair symptoms like acne, facial hair, body hair and/or hair thinning.

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This insulin resistance is associated with higher visceral fat (a type of deep belly fat which increases the risk of metabolic complications) and raises blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol over time — which is why a whole cluster of metabolic risks like prediabetes, diabetes, high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol, fatty liver and higher chances of heart problems in the long run exist in those having PMOS. The condition tends to be more severe in those with higher weight and weight loss often leads to improvement in symptoms. That said, PMOS doesn’t spare thin women either — many normal-weight women can also have abnormal insulin, sugar and cholesterol profile. Left unaddressed, they face a higher long-term risk of metabolic problems, often decades earlier than expected.

Not a cyst

Even under the old definition, a polycystic-looking ovary was only one of three diagnostic criteria — alongside irregular periods and signs or levels of excess male hormone. Earlier too, a woman having multiple cysts in ovaries alone never confirmed the existence of PCOS. A diagnosis needed two of the three criteria to be positive.

Besides, the word ‘cyst’ is itself misleading, as the affected ovary contains a cluster of immature follicles (egg-containing structures that haven’t matured). That isn’t a structural flaw in the affected ovary; it’s a sign that hormonal signalling has been disrupted, usually by something happening well beyond the ovary.

What renaming changes

The real shift is one of perception. This condition has long been treated as a menstrual issue — something to worry about only when periods became irregular or pregnancy became difficult. The new framing asks doctors and patients to treat it holistically from the start: checking blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol alongside hormones and cycles.

This matters because early diagnosis is the first step to better outcomes, and a diagnosis that stops at ‘irregular periods’ isn't early enough. If you have PCOS — or think you might —the conversation with your doctor shouldn’t end with an ultrasound. It should include full metabolic and hormonal tests, because that gives you the bigger and complete picture that a scan alone never could.

— The writer is Endocrinologist, Fortis, Mohali

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