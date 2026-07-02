Why some people bruise easily

AAKRiti (36) was getting recurrent, unexplained bruising on her arms and legs, as well as extreme fatigue. She could not recall any bumps, knocks or injuries. In her detailed medical history, two unrelated things stood out — heavy menstrual periods and frequent OTC consumption of Ibuprofen for headaches.

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After blood tests for any bleeding tendencies, her complete blood count (CBC) revealed dangerously low platelet count of 3,000/µL; normal range is 150,000-450,000/µL). A peripheral blood smear test showed that bone marrow was producing large platelets but these were being destroyed in the peripheral blood. Tests for Vitamin C/K deficiency were normal, and there was no history of liver or kidney disease. Tests also ruled out other low platelet causes like leukaemia, HIV, and Hepatitis C.

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Aakriti was diagnosed with Primary Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), an autoimmune disorder where the immune system mistakenly produces antibodies that destroy platelets. Women are more prone to ITP than men. Easy, frequent bruises are a symptom of ITP.

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Sometimes, after a bump or minor injury, blood leaks out of small blood vessels and pools under the skin in the absence of an opening, causing bruises. Bruises are quite common and normally fade without needing treatment. However, sometimes bruises can be a sign of an underlying medical condition or more serious injury, requiring medical intervention.

Bruising is common but certain individuals are more susceptible. They include:

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Elderly, as ageing leads to thinner, fragile skin and reduced elasticity.

Women bruise more easily than men due to naturally thinner skin, more fat, less muscle mass, less collagen and higher levels of estrogen, which can weaken blood vessel walls.

Children under 10, as their skin is delicate and prone to injury.

Individuals with thin or fragile skin are more vulnerable to injuries.

People on blood thinners (aspirin, warfarin, heparin), anti-platelet drugs, some antibiotics and antidepressants, corticosteroids (cause skin thinning), dietary supplements, like ginkgo biloba (cause blood thinning) and other drugs that affect blood clotting.

Those with low platelets or bleeding disorders like haemophilia A and B, von Willebrand disease, bone marrow disorder and vasculitis. In such cases even minor injuries can cause significant bruising.

Besides these, vitamin C or K deficiency, may increase bruising. Genetics can also make some people more prone to bruising.

Bruises can appear different on various skin tones. These also vary in size — tiny red dots (less than 2mm), large red-purple patches (4mm to 1cm) and larger blue-purple or black bruises (over 1cm wide).

It is best to consult a doctor if you notice sudden, unexplained bruising, severe bruising, or if the bruising doesn’t fade within two weeks.

Red flags

Spontaneous bruises without injury

Small red dots

Bleeding from other sites — gums, nose, heavy periods

Unexplained fatigue

When to worry

A black eye with vision problems

A bruise that lasts for more than 2 weeks

Large bruises that happen often

A lump in the bruised area (hematoma)

A bruise that keeps coming back in the same area

Unexplained bruising

Unusual bleeding, like a nosebleed or blood in your urine or stool