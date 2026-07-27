DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Health / Why some smokers don't develop lung cancer, while non-smokers do: Study reveals direct evidence

Why some smokers don't develop lung cancer, while non-smokers do: Study reveals direct evidence

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:43 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. iStock
Advertisement

A study has found the first direct evidence of how one's genetic makeup can influence DNA damage through exposures such as cigarette smoke or sunlight and alter how many mutations accumulate.

Advertisement

Findings published in the journal Nature could explain aspects including why most smokers do not develop lung cancer, while some non-smokers develop lung cancer.

Advertisement

Researchers, including those at the University of Cambridge, said the reason why is almost certainly related to our inherited genetic makeup, but finding direct evidence has proved challenging in patient cohort studies.

Advertisement

Even though many studies have suggested that inherited genetic differences affect cancer risk, proving this link has been difficult because individuals within -- and between -- human populations vary in lifestyle, environment, and exposure history, they said.

Senior author Duncan Odom, who led the research while at the Cancer Research UK (CRUK) Cambridge Institute at the University of Cambridge, said, "Cancer does not arise entirely by chance. Although tumours often reach the same biological endpoint, the path to that endpoint is determined by an individual's genetic background."

Advertisement

"We've been able to show for the first time the extent to which genetic background influences both the mutation processes and the pathways leading to tumour development," Odom said.

The researchers said the findings have implications for cancer screening and precision medicine, adding that prevention and screening strategies may need to account more carefully for inherited genetics and population diversity.

The researchers bred four strains of mice with a varying susceptibility to liver cancer, spanning a level of genetic diversity comparable to that seen in human populations.

The mice were then exposed to a single dose of the liver carcinogen diethylnitrosamine (DEN). DEN is found in tobacco smoke and certain processed foods and is known to cause DNA damage in liver cells, leading to mutations that can initiate tumour growth, the researchers said.

Because every mouse received the same dose at the same age under controlled conditions, the team eliminated the environmental variation that confounds studies in humans.

They then sequenced genomes of almost 600 tumours and analysed gene activity that developed, along with examining the untreated mice to compare spontaneous tumour formation across strains. Using the data, the researchers reconstructed how each tumour evolved from its original cancer-causing mutation.

Across all mouse strains, cancers nearly always acquired a cancer-driving mutation that activated the same cancer-promoting signalling system, called the MAPK pathway -- a multi-step cascade of molecular signals that controls important life processes, including cell growth, and plays a key role in numerous types of cancer.

However, depending on the genetics of a mouse, the acquired mutation altered the activity of other signalling pathways associated with cancer, and also caused a striking tendency for a duplication of the whole-genome -- where an organism gets an extra set of all its chromosomes and extra gene copies are free to mutate and take on new jobs.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts