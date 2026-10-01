Women more at risk of heart attack after menopause

Anita (54), a schoolteacher from Mohali, recently came to my clinic. For over three weeks, she had been feeling breathless while climbing stairs and experiencing heaviness in her upper abdomen after meals, especially while walking.

Thinking she had acidity, she had already consulted two doctors. While one prescribed antacids, the other attributed it to stress and overwork. A detailed assessment, however, revealed a different story altogether.

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Her ECG was abnormal and her troponin levels (specific proteins released into the bloodstream when the heart muscle is damaged) were elevated, indicating that her heart was under significant stress. She was immediately evaluated in the cath lab. An artery supplying blood to the lower wall of her heart was narrowed to the point of danger, necessitating an immediate stent placement in the culprit artery. Four days later, she went home.

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I see an average 500–600 of such women patients every month, many of whom come with symptoms that have initially been mistaken for acidity, fatigue, stress or other non-specific health concerns. For women who have gone through menopause, overlooking these warning signs can significantly increase their cardiovascular complications risk.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) accounts for nearly 1.18 million deaths among Indian women every year. Women who experience an early menopause (before the age of 40), face a significantly higher risk of CVD, making the timing of menopause an important marker of long-term cardiovascular health.

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The hidden risk among women

For much of her reproductive life, oestrogen provides powerful cardiovascular protection. It helps keep blood vessels flexible, supports healthier cholesterol levels and influences how the body stores fat. Due to this biological advantage, women typically develop coronary artery disease seven to 10 years later than men.

Menopause changes that equation. And this shift is not just a consequence of getting older. During the menopausal transition, BP can rise, cholesterol and triglyceride levels can worsen, abdominal fat can increase and arteries can become stiffer after oestrogen production stops. Together, these changes can accelerate the cardiovascular risk.

Many women who undergo surgical removal of both ovaries, mostly in case of cancer, can face an abrupt loss of ovarian hormones and require similar attention. Yet, early or surgically induced menopause is rarely seen as a long-term heart health risk. On the other hand, uterus being a non-hormonal organ, hysterectomy without removal of ovaries carries no cardiovascular risk.

Ignorance and delay

Among women who have a heart attack, two things go majorly wrong. The first is recognising the symptoms. Often, crushing pain in the centre of the chest is a classic warning sign of a heart attack, and many women may experience it. However, women are also more likely to experience less typical symptoms such as pain in the shoulder or arm, which commonly affects the left side (though it can involve both arms or the right side too), breathlessness on exertion, unexplained fatigue, nausea, or discomfort in the upper abdomen, back or jaw.

In most cases, atypical symptoms are dismissed as acidity, anxiety, anaemia, muscle weakness or simply attributed to menopausal or post-menopausal changes. Many times women minimise or ignore these symptoms.

The second and quite crucial thing is often the delay. In practice, women can take longer to seek emergency care when heart attack symptoms begin. They may hesitate to alarm their families or try self-medication before seeing a doctor. But when a heart attack is underway, every minute matters. The first 60 minutes, known as the ‘Golden Hour’, are the most critical after heart attack symptoms begin, as rapid treatment can restore blood flow and save the heart muscle. The longer the blood flow to the heart remains blocked, the more heart muscle is permanently damaged, because heart cells start suffering from oxygen starvation within minutes, and permanent, irreversible tissue death begins quickly.

Regular Check-ups Must

Regular tracking of blood pressure, lipids, blood sugar, thyroid function, waist measurement and an ECG is must after menopause. Women with a history of pre-eclampsia/eclampsia (pregnancy complications associated with high BP), pregnancy-related diabetes, preterm delivery, besides a family history of heart disease, have higher cardiovascular risk in later years.

Hormone therapy may be recommended for severe menopausal symptoms in some women, but only after individual risk assessment by the doctor. Most importantly, it is not a treatment for preventing heart disease.

Families have a significant role to play in such conditions. Keep a watch on patterns such as persistent breathlessness on stairs or chest, jaw, back or upper-abdominal discomfort during exertion. These should not be dismissed as ageing or menopause after-effects. Vigilance can save lives.