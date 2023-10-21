Women with heart healthy diet in midlife face less cognitive decline later

New York, October 20
Women with heart healthy diets during middle age were about 17 per cent less likely to report memory loss and other signs of cognitive decline decades later, a new study has revealed.
Led by researchers from NYU Grossman School of Medicine, the new findings suggest that a mid-life lifestyle modification – adoption of the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, or DASH diet – may improve cognitive function later in life for women, who make up more than two-thirds of those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
“With more than 30 years’ follow-up, we found that the stronger the adherence to a DASH diet in midlife, the less likely women are to report cognitive issues much later in life,” said Yu Chen, professor in the department of population health and senior author of the study published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia.
The DASH diet includes a high consumption of plant-based foods that are rich in potassium, calcium, and magnesium and limits saturated fat, cholesterol, sodium, and sugar.
Longstanding research shows that high blood pressure, particularly in midlife, is a risk factor for cognitive decline and dementia.
The investigators analyised data from 5,116 of the more than 14,000 women enrolled in the NYU Women’s Health Study.
Women who adhered most closely to the DASH diet had a 17 per cent reduction in the odds of reporting multiple cognitive complaints.
“Our data suggest that it is important to start a healthy diet in midlife to prevent cognitive impairment in older age”, said Yixiao Song , a lead author of the study.
“Following the DASH diet may not only prevent high blood pressure, but also cognitive issues,” added Fen Wu, a senior associate research scientist who co-led the study.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
List of 83 more BJP candidates in Rajasthan out: Vasundhara Raje fielded from Jhalarpatna, Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur
It includes four-time MLA Narpat Rajvi from Chittorgarh
Congress names Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot in first list of Rajasthan candidates
Both Gehlot and Pilot are representing the same constituenci...
ISRO successfully conducts test vehicle mission ahead of human space flight programme
Gaganyaan programme aims to send humans into space on a Low ...
Man charged with hate crime in US for punching Sikh teen wearing turban
Police have arrested Christopher Philippeaux
Stubble-burning: NGT issues notice to Punjab Chief Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board
Directs Punjab Pollution Control Board to prepare and place ...