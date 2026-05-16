In Ludhiana’s humming textile and manufacturing units, the relentless roar of machines and the strain of night shifts are quietly driving up blood pressure among workers.

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On World Hypertension Day, observed annually on May 17, cardiologists warn that hypertension, often unnoticed until it turns serious, is becoming an occupational hazard in this industrial town.

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Noise levels above 85 decibels, common in weaving and machining halls, are not just damaging hearing.

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“Continuous exposure to high noise causes irritation, hormonal imbalance, and changes in the endocrine system, all of which elevate blood pressure,” explained Dr Bishav Mohan, whose voice carries weight not only because he is chief cardiologist at Hero DMC Heart Institute but also because he has consistently led the city’s fight against hypertension, from pioneering studies and awareness workshops to guiding the launch of Mission Swasth Kavach.

Sudden loud sounds trigger the body’s fight-or-flight response, releasing adrenaline and cortisol, narrowing blood vessels and spiking blood pressure.

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The effect is visible in the workplace, as incidences of hypertension were found to be 1.8 percent higher in high-intensity noise zones compared to quieter areas during the study conducted under the India Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI) by DMCH and the Department of Social and Preventive Medicine, supported by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The burden is heavier on night-shift workers. Those on irregular schedules, particularly 9 pm to 4 am shifts, showed significantly higher blood pressure.

“Disturbed sleep patterns, combined with high noise and stress, create a dangerous cocktail for cardiovascular health. Night shifts are associated with irregular sleep and higher stress levels, which directly contribute to hypertension,” Dr. Mohan noted.

The study also revealed that 22 percent of factory workers were hypertensive, with 92 percent unaware of their condition, underscoring the need for regular workplace screenings.

Experts urge the ESI (Employees’ State Insurance) to proactively conduct screenings and organize medical camps. Small interventions, from dietary changes to stress management workshops, could prevent thousands of workers from slipping into chronic hypertension.

Health takeaways:

Skip extra salt from pickles and papads.

Add green vegetables, pulses, and paneer for protein.

Take short walking breaks during shifts.

Clear myths about BP medicines through workshops, films, and group chats.