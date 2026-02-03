How much do your genes determine how long you will live? It is a question that has fascinated scientists for decades. For years, the answer seemed settled: genes account for about 20-25 per cent of the variation in human lifespan, with the rest shaped by lifestyle and environment.

However, a new study published in Science challenges this long-held view, suggesting that the genetic contribution to lifespan may be considerably higher.

The researchers argue that earlier estimates failed to account for how causes of death have changed over time. A century ago, many people died from what scientists call extrinsic causes - accidents, infections and other external threats. Today, at least in developed countries, most deaths result from intrinsic causes: the gradual wearing out of the body through ageing and age-related diseases such as dementia and heart disease.

To get a clearer picture, the research team analysed large groups of Scandinavian twins, carefully excluding deaths caused by accidents and infections. They also examined twins raised apart and siblings of centenarians in the United States.

When deaths from external causes were removed, the estimated genetic contribution rose sharply, from the familiar 20-25 per cent to around 50-55 per cent.

This pattern aligns with what is known about individual diseases. Genetics explain much of the variation in dementia risk, have an intermediate effect on heart disease, and play a relatively modest role in cancer. As environments improve, populations age, and diseases linked to ageing become more common, the genetic component naturally appears larger.

Genes haven’t become more powerful

Crucially, a higher estimate does not mean genes have suddenly become more influential, nor does it mean individuals can only control half their chances of reaching old age. What has changed is the environment, not our DNA.

Human height offers a useful comparison. A century ago, height depended heavily on nutrition and childhood illness. Today, in wealthy countries, most people receive adequate nutrition. Because environmental differences have narrowed, most remaining variation in height is now explained by genetics; not because nutrition no longer matters, but because most people reach their genetic potential. A malnourished child will still fail to grow tall, regardless of their genes.

The same logic applies to lifespan. Improvements in vaccination, pollution control, diet and healthcare have reduced the impact of environmental factors. As environmental variation decreases, the proportion of variation attributed to genetics; what scientists call heritability, increases by mathematical necessity.

This highlights a key point: heritability is not a fixed biological property. It depends entirely on the population and circumstances being studied. The traditional 20-25 per cent figure reflected historical populations where external threats to life were common. The newer 50-55 per cent estimate reflects a world where many of those threats have been reduced, effectively describing a different trait.

The idea that lifespan is “50 per cent heritable” risks being misunderstood as meaning genes determine half of a person’s life chances. In reality, genetic influence varies widely between individuals, depending on their environment, lifestyle and access to healthcare.

There are many paths to a long life. Some people benefit from protective genetic profiles even in difficult conditions, while others overcome less favourable genetics through good nutrition, regular exercise and quality healthcare. Each person represents a unique combination, and many different combinations can lead to exceptional longevity.

The authors of the study acknowledge that around half of lifespan variation still depends on environment, lifestyle, healthcare and random biological processes, such as uncontrolled cell division in cancer. They argue their findings should renew efforts to identify the genetic mechanisms involved in ageing and longevity - and, importantly, how these interact with different environments.

Ultimately, the study does not offer a single, universal answer to how much of our lifespan is determined by genes. Instead, it shows how genetic influence shifts across different contexts. In the end, both genes and environment matter - and, more importantly, they matter together.