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Home / Health / Your summer skin survival guide

Your summer skin survival guide

Proper hydration & antioxidant intake can improve skin resilience

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Ravleen Kaur
Health Desk Tribune
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:52 PM Apr 16, 2026 IST
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Stay hydrated, protect yourself from the sun and keep your routine simple. iStock
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Summer brings sunshine, vacations and outdoor fun — but it can also be tough on your skin. Heat, humidity and strong UV rays often lead to tanning, acne, sunburn and dehydration. The good news? With a few smart habits, you can keep your skin healthy, glowing, and protected all season long.

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Hydration is your skin’s best friend

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Your skin loses moisture quickly in hot weather due to sweating. Drinking plenty of water helps maintain elasticity and keeps your skin looking fresh. Add water-rich foods like watermelon, cucumber and oranges to your diet for an extra boost.

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Proper hydration and antioxidant intake can improve skin resilience and reduce damage from UV exposure.

Don’t skip sunscreen — ever

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Sunscreen is your ultimate summer essential. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher and reapply every 2–3 hours when outdoors. Even on cloudy days, UV rays can harm your skin. Pair this with sunglasses, hats or umbrellas for extra protection.

Switch to lightweight skincare 

Heavy creams can clog pores in summer. Instead, go for gel-based or water-based moisturisers that hydrate without making your skin greasy. Your skin still needs moisture — even in hot weather!

Cleanse smart, not more

Sweat and oil build-up can cause breakouts, but over-washing can strip natural oils. Cleanse your face twice daily with a gentle face wash and exfoliate once a week to remove dead skin cells and keep pores clear.

Use cooling natural remedies

Natural ingredients like aloe vera, rose water and cucumber can soothe irritated skin and reduce redness. A quick splash of cold water or a refreshing face mist can instantly revive tired skin.

Dress for your skin

Choose loose, breathable fabrics like cotton. Light-coloured clothes reflect heat and help prevent rashes or irritation caused by sweat and friction.

Small habits, big results

Change pillowcases regularly, avoid touching your face and cut down on sugary drinks. These simple habits reduce bacteria build-up and help prevent acne.

Healthy summer skin isn’t about expensive products — it’s about consistent care and smart choices. Stay hydrated, protect yourself from the sun and keep your routine simple. Follow these tips, and your skin will stay fresh, radiant and ready to glow all summer long!

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