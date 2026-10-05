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Home / Heart of Punjab / From 19 medals to 9, state’s Asian Games glory fades after 2022 high

From 19 medals to 9, state’s Asian Games glory fades after 2022 high

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:44 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Kakamigahara: Gold medallist India's players pose for photographers during the medal ceremony for the men's hockey event, at the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Kakamigahara, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. (
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Punjab’s graph at the Asian Games has clearly dipped since the record-breaking 2022 edition in Hangzhou, where athletes from the state contributed 19 medals, including eight golds.

In Japan 2026, the tally was far smaller, though hockey and women’s cricket retained their medals in both events, thanks to the leadership of Harmanpreet Singh from Amritsar and Harmanpreet Kaur from Moga.

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Special mention goes to eight athletes from Punjab who kept the state’s presence alive on the continental stage—Tajinderpal Singh Toor from Mansa, Gurindervir Singh from Jalandhar, Satnam Singh from Mansa, Parinaaz Dhaliwal from Patiala, Bhavtegh Singh Gill from Bathinda, Harmanpreet Singh from Amritsar, Harmanpreet Kaur from Moga and Dilpreet Singh from Jalandhar.

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Toor won silver in shot put but admitted disappointment, saying, “I was aiming for gold. It slipped away by just 17 cm.” Gurindervir Singh, who missed out in the 100m semifinals, salvaged a bronze in the relay and reflected, “If you overthink or take on too much stress, you cannot perform the way you want to.” He said there was no major technical flaw in his running, but that mental preparation played an equally big role, and that the relay medal had eased the pressure on him.

Satnam Singh managed a bronze in rowing, while Balraj Panwar of Karnal missed out with a fourth-place finish. In shooting, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Bhavtegh Singh Gill added bronze medals in skeet events, though others who had excelled in 2022 failed to reach the podium this time.

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Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann praised the medal winners, calling them “an inspiration for lakhs of youth”.

Former Hockey Olympian Hardeep Singh said a sportsman needs constant support from the government for years before he or she becomes a medal prospect. “We had hopes on athletics but could not get desired results. Only team games of hockey and cricket were saviours for Punjab players. Talent spotting and nurturing are not done consistently in the state. We have accountability from government officers and teachers but none from coaches. Each coach should be asked about his contribution.”

A couple of retired sportspersons said Punjab’s youth had traditionally focused more on team games, and it is only recently that individual sports, including athletics, have started showing some talent. However, many talented youngsters went abroad in search of greener pastures, as they could not find a conducive atmosphere for merit-based growth in the state.

Haryana significantly outperformed Punjab at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, solidifying its status as India’s ultimate sporting powerhouse. Haryana sent 80 athletes who contributed 25 medals to the national tally, only one of them in a team game, dominating contact sports like wrestling and boxing. In comparison, Punjab sent a smaller contingent of 27 athletes who brought home 9 medals, primarily finding success in team sports like hockey and cricket.

The contrast between the two neighbouring states is also visible in their financial strategies and rewards. While Punjab invested heavily in its contingent by spending nearly Rs 9 crore on advanced preparation and training funds for its players, Haryana relies on unparalleled post-win incentives. Haryana offers Rs 3 crore for a gold medal, Rs 1.5 crore for silver and Rs 75 lakh for bronze, which easily triples the respective Rs 1 crore, Rs 75 lakh, and Rs 50 lakh podium rewards offered by the Punjab Government.

Government sources said the AAP government had introduced Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan to spot talent and groom medal prospects. It is like sowing a seed today that will produce fruits in 10-15 years.

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