Gurdwara Bangla Sahib row triggers fresh AAP-BJP faceoff ahead of poll

Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, one of the most revered Sikh shrines in national capital, has become the focus of a political controversy following alleged contrasting responses by its management to two protest movements involving activists from the same group within a span of a few months.

What began as a row over police action at the shrine has rapidly turned into a confrontation between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the politics of poll-bound Punjab adding another dimension to the dispute.

Advertisement

AAP leaders have used the controversy to accuse the BJP-led Centre of being insensitive to Sikh concerns and religious conventions. The BJP, which seeks to expand its footprint among Sikh voters ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, has rejected the allegations.

Advertisement

At the heart of the controversy, however, is the allegation that the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) adopted different approaches towards protesters in July and October.

War of words over police entry

Advertisement

AAP leaders, including party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia and Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, have attacked the Union Government over the police action.

Mann accused the Delhi Police, which comes under the Union Home Ministry, of violating the sanctity and maryada of the shrine. In a post on X, he described the police action as having a “Talibani approach” and alleged that police personnel entered the gurdwara wearing shoes and without covering their heads.

Punjab BJP spokesperson Prof Sarchand Singh Khiala hit back, urging the Delhi Police to book Mann for allegedly circulating misleading information about the incident and questioned the basis for describing the police action as “Talibani” without verifying the facts. “Will the one who has been declared “Guru Dokhi” (anti-Guru) and “Khalsa Panth Virodhi” (anti-community) by the Akal Takht in connection with his disrespectful conduct involving images of Sikh Gurus, tell the Sikh community on ‘maryada’”, he questioned.

Row reaches Akal Takht

A delegation of Punjab AAP MLAs submitted a memorandum at the Akal Takht secretariat seeking action against Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged objectionable entry of Delhi Police personnel into the gurdwara. The delegation described the incident as a serious violation of the sanctity of a Sikh religious institution and sought accountability. The DSGMC, however, accused AAP of politicising religion and inflaming Sikh sentiments in the name of maryada.

DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka went a step ahead lodging a police complaint against AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, accusing them of indulging in political activity on the shrine premises.

Two protests, contrasting responses

The dispute has intensified because of comparisons with an agitation in July. During the “Chalo Sansad” protest, young activists associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) reached Bangla Sahib amid police action. Facing baton charges, tear gas and a heavy police presence while demanding the resignation of a Union minister, the protesters were offered shelter and langar at the gurdwara.

The DSGMC’s response was praised by sections of the Sikh community and civil society as being in keeping with the Sikh tradition of providing refuge to people in distress. The situation unfolded differently during the October 10-11 mobilisation.

Activists, including members of the CJP and Left-affiliated student organisation AISA, were preparing to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Some protesters took overnight shelter at Bangla Sahib on October 9. The following day, uniformed police personnel entered parts of the gurdwara complex and detained protesters in an operation aimed at preventing the demonstration.

The episode immediately raised questions over both police conduct and the DSGMC’s changed stance.

SAD (Delhi) president Paramjeet Singh Sarna alleged that political pressure had been exerted on the DSGMC through a former DSGMC president who is now a minister in a BJP government and DSGMC had to abandoned the Sikh principle of sheltering the needy.

“Kalka and his coterie had little choice but to comply if they wanted to retain their positions.”, he said.

‘Shelter, not a political shield’

Kalka rejected that the DSGMC had abandoned Sikh principles of offering refuge. “However, the situation changed after political speeches, banners and anti-government slogans became the part of the activities inside the complex. This time the protesters were pushing AAP’s political agenda under the cover of a public movement. Gurdwara could not be used as a political shield for political mobilisation. Otherwise, the protestors belonging to same banner were assisted during their earlier July agitation,” he said.

Maryada versus politics

Responding to allegations that police entered the shrine wearing boots and without covering their heads, DSGMC general secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon said the gurdwara’s task force timely prevented the police personnel as well as protesters from proceeding towards the Darbar Sahib.