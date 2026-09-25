Ecological succession key to building resilient roads

At present, the Himalayan environment faces several destructive natural hazards such as earthquakes, floods, landslides and droughts. Landslides, creep movement and subsidence or similar processes are mainly treated under slope instability or failure and may cause significant damage to human life, property and the environment.

In the Himalayas, landslides occur frequently when the driving forces exceed the resisting forces, promoting slope instability. Landslides are triggered by heavy rainfall events, earthquakes or human land-use activities such as road construction, clear-cutting and urbanisation. The Himalayan region is highly susceptible to landslides and frequently experiences devastating events, especially during the monsoon season, such as the landslide at Batseri on the Sangla-Chitkul road and at Nigulsari village on the National Highway (NH-5), Kinnaur, in 2021. Similarly, in 2021, a major landslide near Nalda village blocked the Chandrabhaga river in the region while another landslide had occurred at Kali Dhank on the National Highway-77 in Sirmaur. Unabated monsoon rainfall caused widespread landslides and floods. In August 2025, cloudbursts and debris avalanche had struck near Dharali in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. In July this year, floods, cloudbursts and landslides near the Kadhu Nala wreaked havoc in Udaipur subdivision of Lahaul and Spiti district.

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Deformations that occur after slope failure due to road construction and widening in the Indian Himalayas create a range of surface conditions and alter soil fertility, resulting in a patchy response by colonising pioneer species. Landslide restoration requires the consideration of the scope of the problem and the longevity of mitigation techniques, with no adverse environmental effects. As a result, global attention has shifted to sustainable approaches for slope restoration through understanding and managing early secondary ecological succession.

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Understanding the colonising pioneer species in the early ecological succession on the surfaces of slope failures can improve the restoration of long-term surface stability through the establishment of climax communities. Ecological succession describes changes in vegetation communities after disturbances over time, reflecting the spatial and temporal sequences of plant colonisation and extinction and the dynamics of species diversity.

Landslides generally remove all existing vegetation together with the topsoil, including the seed bank, nutrients and mycorrhizal inoculum, and re-sprouting from existing vegetation is difficult since stumps and logs are largely absent in debris. The restoration process can be assessed through a successional framework, in which the ecosystem either attains a steady state or progresses through a predictable series of changes with limited human interference.

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A study was conducted on establishment and changes in vegetation composition along landslide trails on a newly constructed road connecting the north and south campuses of the IIT-Mandi (Panchvaktra Marg) over the first two years after the disturbance. The study found that the dynamic patterns of the pioneer species diversity during the early stage were very low but the early secondary ecological succession process is quite important to a landscape for maintaining or increasing forest sustainability and resilience to disturbance.

According to the Initial Floristic Composition principle, the final species composition or species richness on successional land is decided by the initial species pool and the species that first recolonised.

Thereby, the integration of early secondary ecological succession processes or the initial floristic composition principle, with advanced experimental approaches and without any anthropogenic disturbance can be used as a framework for landslide restoration and road construction in the Indian Himalayas.

Besides, the occurrence and distribution of the final climax species are also influenced by the prevailing environmental conditions, their adaptive capacities and inter-specific interactions.