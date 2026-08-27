Strict dam safety protocols have assumed critical importance for Himachal Pradesh as its fragile Himalayan terrains face growing dangers from cloudbursts, flashfloods, landslides and glacial lake outburst floods. Massive flashfloods originating in Tibet reportedly causing extensive damage to several hydropower projects along Nepal’s Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river corridors comes as a wake-up call for Himachal Pradesh as well.

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As a geotechnical expert on committees undertaking comprehensive dam safety evaluation, I feel that Himachal has rightly implemented the Dam Safety Act, 2021, with an aim to strengthen the surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of major water-retaining structures more than 15 metres high from their foundations.

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I had recently undertaken a comprehensive dam safety evaluation of the 180-MW Bajoli Holi hydropower project on the Ravi in Chamba district, 36-MW Chanju-I HEP barrage in Chamba, 100-MW Sainj HEP project in Kullu and the 111-MW Sawra Kuddu HEP project.

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The Dam Safety Act is particularly important for Himachal Pradesh where hydropower projects operate in some of the country’s most geologically sensitive and disaster-prone areas.

The legislation provides a structured framework for dam surveillance and safety evaluation, with institutional mechanisms aimed at identifying vulnerabilities and ensuring timely action. During the monsoon, the ability to detect potential threats and issue downstream warnings can be crucial in preventing the loss of life and property.

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A series of disasters across the Himalayan region has underscored the need for vigilance. Extreme rainfall, flashfloods, avalanches and glacial lake outburst floods have caused extensive damage to hydropower infrastructure in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Jammu and Kashmir.

The 2013 Kedarnath disaster had devastated several hydropower projects in Uttarakhand while the 2021 Chamoli disaster had destroyed the 13.2-MW Rishiganga project and severely damaged the Tapovan-Vishnugad project. The 2023 Teesta floods in Sikkim had also caused extensive damage to the 1,200-MW Teesta Stage-III project.

Himachal, too, has witnessed repeated damage caused to hydropower infrastructure during extreme weather events in recent years, particularly from sudden debris flows and high-intensity floods. Such events have exposed the vulnerability of run-of-the-river projects, barrages, powerhouses, approach roads and associated infrastructure.

It is my firm conviction that dam safety can no longer be viewed merely as a matter of routine engineering inspection. In a mountainous state such as Himachal Pradesh, geological stability, changing rainfall patterns, catchment behaviour, sediment loads and extreme flood scenarios must form an integral part of safety assessments.

Rigorous implementation of the Dam Safety Act, coupled with periodic technical evaluation and effective early-warning systems, will go a long way in safeguarding downstream communities while ensuring the long-term resilience of Himachal’s hydropower infrastructure.

The Dam Safety Act was enacted by Parliament in December 2021, following decades-long discussions on the need for a comprehensive legal framework for dam safety in India.

Build resilience before next flashfloods hit hydel projects

The recent events have exposed the growing vulnerability of hydropower infrastructure to sudden and extreme flashfloods. In Nepal, massive flashfloods originating in Tibet reportedly caused extensive damage to several major hydropower projects along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river corridors. Himachal Pradesh, too, has repeatedly witnessed severe damage to hydropower infrastructure following intense flashfloods and cloudbursts. Powerful floodwaters swept away heavy machinery, vehicles and other vital infrastructure while portions of power projects and cofferdams collapsed.

The Beas Kund and Pinnacle HEP projects in Kullu, Dhaulasidh HEP project in Hamirpur and the project infrastructure in Mandi, Chamba and Shimla districts had been damaged in earlier incidents.

While cloudbursts and flashfloods cannot be prevented, the scale of destruction can certainly be reduced through better planning, resilient engineering and effective disaster preparedness. The recurring damage underlines the urgent need to reassess the design and location of hydropower projects in vulnerable valleys. The following measures can help minimise damage.

Debris barriers: Build check dams and steel-net barriers upstream to trap boulders and debris before they hit the power infrastructure.

Desiltation: Strengthen settling chambers to handle sudden silt and debris loads and protect turbines.

Real-time monitoring: Install upstream water-level and flow sensors linked to warning systems for timely shutdowns and evacuation.

Safe siting: Keep control rooms, switchyards and substations above flood levels and away from vulnerable gorges.

Responsible dumping: Ban unsafe disposal of excavated soil and construction debris along riverbanks.

Extreme weather cannot be controlled but disaster vulnerability can be reduced through resilient designs, better planning and preparedness.

The writer is a former Director of Geological Survey of India