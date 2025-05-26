14 families of Lahaul’s ‘sinking’ village await rehabilitation

Lindur village in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti district is on the verge of collapse, with large-scale land subsidence worsening since the 2023 monsoon. The deteriorating ground conditions have rendered the area increasingly uninhabitable, prompting urgent calls for the immediate relocation of its residents.

Villagers including Hira Lal, Jagdish, Ramesh Lal, Chhering Dorje, and Prem Lal have raised grave concerns, stating that cracks in houses are widening and the entire village is under serious threat. In 2023, several homes developed massive cracks, with one completely destroyed, rendering Lindur unsafe for habitation. “Rehabilitation is the only option left to save lives. The ground is literally giving way under our feet,” said Hira Lal.

Preliminary studies indicate that land subsidence is occurring at a mass level, making the survival of the village increasingly precarious. Around 14 families live in Lindur, all of whom now face immediate relocation. Despite repeated pleas, progress has been slow.

Lahaul and Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana acknowledged the severity of the crisis and stated that studies conducted by IIT-Mandi and the Geological Survey of India (GSI) have confirmed the instability of Lindur’s terrain, which consists largely of loose debris and talus. “The reports clearly recommend immediate rehabilitation. The village is not safe for permanent settlement,” said Rana.

"In response to the findings, the state government sent a Detailed Project Report (DPR) worth Rs 23.7 crore to the Central Government for approval. The project proposes the channelisation and embankment construction of the Jahalma Nala, identified as a primary cause of the land subsidence. However, the DPR is still awaiting approval. I raised rehabilitation issue of Lindur residents in Vidhan Sabha also and requested the CM to do needful for the purpose" said MLA Rana.

District authorities have taken several emergency steps. Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana confirmed that relief payments were issued to affected families: Rs 1 lakh each to 12 families with partially damaged homes and Rs. 4.3 lakh for one completely damaged home. Compensation was also given for damaged cow sheds and crop losses, totaling over Rs. 20 lakh in aid.

In a proactive measure, the district administration designated schools and community buildings in Goharama panchayat as relief camps. These shelters are equipped with basic amenities including food, water, sanitation, and medical services.

A potential rehabilitation site has been identified at Norjam Goat in Muhal Kothi, with a No Objection Certificate (NOC) already obtained from the local panchayat. However, due to objections raised by some villagers, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has been tasked with exploring alternative sites.

To mitigate immediate risks, the Public Works Department has started filling cracks with waterproof materials. A monitoring committee has also been formed for regular assessment and reporting. Further, pipelines and sprinklers worth Rs 10.11 lakh had been distributed to control water seepage, a contributing factor to the subsidence.

"For long-term risk reduction, glacier drainage monitoring is underway, and coordination with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been established for installing rain gauges in the region. Additionally, proposals have been sent to HIMCOSTE and the Revenue Department to engage national-level scientific agencies for a comprehensive geological, geophysical, and hydrological assessment" the DC said.

Despite these measures, residents and local leaders continue to urge swift and decisive action. “We’ve lost homes, land, and peace of mind. We cannot afford to wait any longer,” said another resident.

The district administration Lahaul and Spiti reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and long-term security of Lindur’s residents, calling for immediate Centre and state government support to move the rehabilitation process forward.