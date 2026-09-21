Aut-Luhri National Highway-305 in a shambles, needs urgent maintenance

The deteriorating condition of the Aut-Luhri National Highway-305, especially between Aut and Banjar in Kullu district, has triggered growing concern among residents, transporters and tourism stakeholders in Banjar, Tirthan, Jibhi and adjoining areas of Kullu district. Locals are urging the authorities to undertake urgent maintenance and upgradation of the road.

The highway, which connects Aut with Banjar and serves as an important route for Inner Seraj, Outer Seraj and parts of Mandi Seraj, is being described by residents as increasingly difficult and risky to negotiate.

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According to local complaints, narrow stretches, damaged road surfaces and heavy traffic are creating serious difficulties for motorists, particularly during periods of increased tourist movement.

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Social activist Hem Raj Sharma of Palach Valley, Banjar, has raised the issue, appealing to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other departments concerned to take the condition of the highway seriously and initiate remedial measures as a priority.

Sharma said the combination of tourist and local traffic on the highway often forces vehicles to move towards the edge of the road while negotiating narrow stretches. He claimed that such manoeuvres have created dangerous situations for drivers and passengers.

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Sharing his own experience, Sharma said he had a narrow escape near the Thawari area while attempting to negotiate such a situation. He also referred to an incident involving a vehicle driver, whom he identified as apparently a businessman from Sainj. He was allegedly seen expressing anger over the condition of the road while crossing Zero Point Sidwan.

Lalit Kumar, another resident, said the issue goes beyond inconvenience for commuters. The Aut-Luhri route is an important link for the communities dependent on road connectivity for healthcare, education, employment and business. Poor road conditions could create additional difficulties for patients, schoolchildren, pregnant women and people travelling to workplaces, he contended.

Tourism is another major concern. Banjar and the Tirthan Valley have emerged as important destinations for visitors travelling to the scenic areas of Kullu district. Local residents fear that prolonged problems on the highway could affect tourist movement and, consequently, businesses dependent on tourism.

Sharma has also criticised what he described as a pattern of raising the issue mainly through WhatsApp and social media platforms without sustained action. He called for residents of Inner Seraj, Outer Seraj and adjoining areas to come together and press the authorities for a permanent solution.

The demand is not limited to patchwork repairs, with locals seeking comprehensive maintenance and necessary upgradation of the highway to make it safer and more suitable for the increasing volume of traffic.

For residents of the region, NH-305 is more than just a road. It is a crucial link connecting remote communities with markets, hospitals, schools and employment centres, while also serving as a gateway to the tourism economy of Banjar and Tirthan.

According to Xen, NH-305, KL Suman, a DPR of Rs 27.34 crore has been sent to the higher authorities for approval of funds to do tarring work on the Aut to Banjar stretch on this highway. As soon as the funds are approved, the tarring work would be started without any delay. From Bajar to Ghiyaghi on this highway, tarring work is at its final stage.

With traffic continuing to increase, residents say timely intervention by the NHAI and the departments concerned is essential to prevent further deterioration and address safety concerns on the strategically important highway.