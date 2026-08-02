Beyond apples: Himachal eyes new identity as India’s fruit bowl

Himachal Pradesh may grow as many as 37 different fruits across its diverse agro-climatic zones, but its horticulture economy has long revolved around a single crop: apple. Accounting for nearly 80 per cent of the state’s total fruit production, apple dominates an estimated Rs 6,000-crore fruit economy, making Himachal synonymous with the fruit. Yet, a quiet transformation is underway as the state seeks to reduce its dependence on apples and emerge as India’s true fruit bowl.

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The state’s remarkable variation in altitude and climate makes this diversification possible. From dragon fruit thriving in the plains of Una to pine nuts growing in the rugged mountains of Kinnaur, Himachal has the natural advantage to cultivate a wide range of temperate, subtropical and exotic fruits. The Department of Horticulture is now working to convert this potential into a diversified and climate-resilient horticulture sector.

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“We are making efforts to transform Himachal from a one-fruit state into the fruit bowl of the country. Our focus is on enhancing the production of stone fruits, subtropical fruits and high-value crops such as blueberries, avocados and dragon fruit,” says Satish Sharma, Director, Department of Horticulture. While the temperate belt, characterised by cool summers, cold winters and snowfall, has a well-established fruit economy centred on apples and stone fruits, the subtropical belt has remained underutilised. Warm summers and mild winters in these regions are suitable for fruits such as mango, litchi, guava, citrus, pomegranate and persimmon. Yet, in 2024-25, subtropical fruits accounted for only around 15 per cent of the state’s total fruit production.

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To unlock this untapped potential, the government launched the Asian Development Bank-funded Himachal Pradesh Subtropical Horticulture, Irrigation and Value Addition (HPSHIVA) project. With an investment of over Rs 1,200 crore, the project is being implemented across seven districts and promotes cluster-based, high-density cultivation of eight fruits — sweet orange, guava, pomegranate, litchi, mango, plum, persimmon and pecan nut — on 6,000 hectares.

The project has begun yielding encouraging results. “We started cultivation in 2023 and harvested around 500 metric tonnes of fruit last year. The quality was excellent, and fruits like pomegranate and plum fetched attractive prices in the open market,” says Manoj Sharma, Procurement Manager of the project.

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Although the area covered under HPSHIVA is modest compared to the nearly 1.25 lakh hectares under apple cultivation, officials believe it could trigger a much larger transformation. If the model proves commercially successful, they estimate nearly one lakh hectares could gradually be brought under subtropical horticulture over the next 10 to 15 years. Diversification is also reshaping apple cultivation itself. Growers are steadily replacing traditional Delicious orchards with high-density plantations of low-chill varieties. These modern orchards are more resilient to changing climatic conditions, require fewer chilling hours, are easier to manage because of their smaller tree size and deliver higher yields with better fruit quality.

Alongside apples, stone fruits are emerging as a promising growth area. Interest in cherries, plums and apricots has risen significantly over the past few years. Last year, Thanadhar hosted the country’s first national-level Stone Fruits Conclave, bringing together policymakers, scientists and growers to chart a roadmap for expanding cultivation.

The sector has also achieved important marketing milestones. For the first time, cherries and plums from Himachal were exported to the Middle East, opening new opportunities for growers. Private sector participation is also increasing, with Adani Agrifresh beginning procurement of cherries alongside apples, providing growers a reliable market for a fruit that is highly perishable and difficult to transport.

Himachal is simultaneously experimenting with a new generation of high-value fruits. Blueberries, avocados and dragon fruit are being cultivated on a pilot basis under the HPSHIVA project, while the Department of Horticulture has established demonstration orchards at multiple locations across the state.

“These are high-value crops that can significantly enhance farmers’ incomes. We have already witnessed encouraging success stories in blueberry cultivation,” says Sharma.

Further diversification is expected through the Centre’s upcoming High-Value Nut Mission, which aims to promote commercial cultivation of almonds, walnuts and pine nuts in the state’s temperate regions.

Despite these encouraging developments, experts caution that diversification cannot succeed without parallel investments in infrastructure. Stone fruits, in particular, require efficient post-harvest handling, grading, cold storage and transport because of their highly perishable nature. Large-scale expansion without adequate infrastructure could result in heavy post-harvest losses and poor returns for growers.

Similarly, expansion of high-density subtropical orchards will require sustained government support during the initial years, including technical guidance, irrigation facilities and market linkages.

Perhaps the biggest challenge lies in ensuring the availability of disease-free, high-quality planting material. Modern orchards require expensive imported or certified saplings, and many young growers are taking loans to establish them.

“If the planting material fails to perform as expected, growers could suffer heavy financial losses and may even lose confidence in horticulture,” cautions a senior official in the Department of Horticulture.

For a state whose horticulture fortunes have depended overwhelmingly on apples for decades, diversification is no longer merely an opportunity, it is becoming an economic necessity. Climate change, shifting market demand and the promise of higher-value crops are together redefining Himachal’s fruit landscape.