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Home / Himachal Calling / Himachal: BJP questions govt plan to take over Dhaulasidh project

Himachal: BJP questions govt plan to take over Dhaulasidh project

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:19 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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BJP state chief spokesperson Rakesh Jamwal has questioned the proposed takeover of the Dhaulasidh Hydroelectric Project from SJVN Limited by the state government for Rs 800 crore. The move was announced by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Jamwal alleged that the Congress government lacked a consistent policy for managing the state’s hydropower resources. He said it must disclose the financial assessment, proposed transfer conditions and liabilities associated with the decision before proceeding with the takeover. “Hydropower resources are among the state’s most valuable economic assets,” he said. Referring to the Statistics Ministry’s October 2025 monitoring report, he said the project’s revised cost had increased to Rs 1,561.21 crore. “These figures raise questions about the CM’s announcement. When expenditure had already crossed Rs 986 crore by October 2025, on what basis has the proposed amount been fixed at Rs 800 crore?” Jamwal asked.

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