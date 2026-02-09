Chitta’s silent victims: How young women are being pulled into addiction, abuse

The growing drug menace in Himachal Pradesh, particularly the spread of chitta, is no longer a problem confined to men. An increasing number of young women, especially girls in their late teens and early twenties, are falling prey to addiction, triggering deep concern as drug abuse among girls is frequently accompanied by physical and mental abuse.

Police data indicates a sharp rise in the number of girls becoming drug addicts over the years. Girls between the ages of 18 and 25 have emerged as the most vulnerable group, with a majority of female drug-related arrests across the state falling within this age bracket. Investigations have further revealed that girls studying away from their native places are prime targets for drug peddlers.

According to the police, the modus operandi is disturbingly consistent. Peddlers often befriend young girls, gradually lure them into trying drugs and once dependency sets in, exploit them physically. Several cases suggest that addiction is used as a tool to coerce girls into sexual exploitation, leaving them trapped in cycles of abuse and trauma.

In recent months, multiple cases have surfaced across Himachal where drug-addicted girls were also found to be victims of physical abuse. One such case was reported from Shimla a few months ago, where a teenage girl involved in the drug trade disclosed that she had been introduced to drugs by a friend years earlier and was later subjected to repeated abuse by suppliers.

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, Vidya Negi, Chairperson of the Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Women, said the commission was intensifying efforts to spread awareness among women and young girls about the dangers of drug abuse. She said a comprehensive state-wide anti-drug campaign is in the pipeline.

“The campaign will focus on educating women and girls about drugs and their harmful effects,” Negi said, adding that Anganwadi workers, Self-Help Groups, NGOs and panchayat representatives will be actively involved. “They will guide women on how to stay away from addiction and avoid falling into traps laid by those who entice them into experimenting with drugs. Girls will also be encouraged to focus on their careers and acquire constructive skills that can secure their future.”

The state government, meanwhile, has reiterated its commitment to tackling the crisis. In 2025, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pledged to make Himachal Pradesh drug-free and launched a large-scale campaign against narcotics. Last year, anti-chitta walkathons were organised in Shimla, Dharamsala and Hamirpur, drawing participation from thousands of people. Simultaneously, the police have stepped up action against drug networks, resulting in the arrest of several major interstate peddlers.

