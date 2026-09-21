Dharamsala hosts interfaith prayers for Dalai Lama’s health & well-being

A special prayer and a yajna were organised at the Hanuman Temple in Dharamsala on Sunday for the long life, good health and well-being of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama. The programme was organised by the Dharamsala Hindu Chapter for religious harmony and world peace, with representatives of various religious organisations participating in the event. Representatives offered prayers according to their respective religious traditions and rituals, seeking the Dalai Lama’s continued good health and longevity.

The gathering conveyed a message of compassion, fraternity, non-violence and world peace. Representatives of different religious traditions coming together on a common platform was a key feature of the programme, with speakers stressing mutual respect and the spirit of human welfare. Dr Rajesh Sharma, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education and chief host of the programme, said the life of the Dalai Lama conveyed the values of compassion, love, non-violence and humanity.

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He said promoting human values and fostering harmony among different religious traditions were among the Dalai Lama’s major commitments. “The programme is not merely a religious ritual but a symbol of our collective commitment to humanity, religious harmony and world peace,” he said. Referring to the Indian ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, Dr Sharma said faiths and modes of worship might differ, but the values of humanity, love and compassion unite people.

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He said religious programmes should strengthen brotherhood and the spirit of service in society. At a time when the world was witnessing tension and intolerance, he added, the message of compassion and peace had become even more important. Dr Sharma also stressed the need to teach the younger generation respect for all religions.