Easy availability, low price make misuse of cough syrups as sedative rampant

The misuse of codeine-based cough syrups for sedation and recreational intoxication is an emerging public health and regulatory challenge in India.

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Derived from legal pharmaceutical supply chains, these cough syrups are misused as a cheap substitute for alcohol due to their opioid and sedative effects.

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With no survey having been undertaken by the Centre to gauge the legitimate demand of cough syrups in India, pharmaceutical units continue to indulge in reckless manufacturing.

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While a part of the stock is utilised for therapeutic use, a significant chunk is diverted to unauthorised markets in several states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, besides the bordering states of Assam and Nagaland.

Waking up to address the non-medical sale of these syrups, the Union Health Ministry introduced strict regulatory measures in June by doing away with the over-the-counter sales mandate for syrups and making registered medical practitioner prescriptions legally mandatory.

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As per this regulation, syrups were removed from Schedule K under Drug Rules,1945, to effectively plug loopholes that allowed over-the-counter and unlicensed local sales, especially in the rural areas.

While this will address the issue partially, more needs to be done to curb the menace. It has been observed that migrant workers are its key consumers. Factors like easy availability, ease of consumption and cheap price are key reasons for its misuse as a sedative.

Medical experts, however, warn against its indiscriminate use as it induces drowsiness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, constipation, dry mouth and sweating. As codeine is an opioid, it slows down the central nervous system and is generally prescribed for short-term relief.

Derived from morphine, codeine is an opioid used as a cough suppressant and pain reliever. It acts on the brain’s cough centre, besides triggering sedation, dependence and addiction.

The extent of profitability from cough syrups has compelled big and small firms to manufacture cough syrups in bulk. A top-rated multinational company was compelled to discontinue cough manufacturing at Baddi in 2025 after large-scale diversion of its codeine phosphate-based syrup to nefarious markets in Bangladesh and Nepal was detected by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Being a cheap substitute for alcohol and synthetic drugs, cough syrups command a significant market, prompting some nefarious pharmaceutical manufacturers to indulge in its obnoxious sales.

Its nefarious sales yield high profitability. An illustration in point is the case of a Paonta Sahib-based pharmaceutical unit which manufactured 30 lakh bottles of codeine-based cough syrups in 2023 alone, as per the record of the Gwalior-based Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN).

The NCB detected multi-layered diversion of the cough syrups to unauthorised markets, prompting them to recommend cancellation of its codeine quota from the CBN, informed an NCB official.

With the Centre having tightened its border surveillance along Assam, Manipur and West Bengal, nefarious cough syrup sales have dropped by as much as 50 per cent this year, inform NCB officials. The CBN regulates and allocates the official manufacturing and export quotas for codeine and codeine phosphate to the pharmaceutical companies.

To tighten the noose around unauthorised diversions, the central agencies are now verifying the minute details, including sales, of the codeine quota allotted to pharmaceutical units.

Cases of unlicensed pharmaceutical units found manufacturing cough syrups regularly emerge in regulatory raids in the pharmaceutical units of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh, Paonta Sahib and Kala Amb industrial clusters.

High profit margins prompt manufacturers to indulge in a slew of malpractices. Sample this: A misbranded stock of 5,000 bottles of codeine phosphate chlorpheniramine maleate syrup meant to be destroyed by a Paonta Sahib-based manufacturer in 2023 continued to be stocked and sold nefariously. The consignment was rejected due to an error in labelling. Though the batch was manufactured in April 2019, it bore the expiry date of March 2019 as detected in a police raid.

Being a manufacturing state, the regulatory officials in Himachal often face the challenge of curbing this menace. In a bid to check illegal diversion of cough syrups, the State Drugs Controller, Dr Manish Kapoor, has made significant recommendations before the Drugs Controller General of India that require a purchase order of the buyer state to be vetted by the drug official of that state. This rider will check the nefarious diversion of syrups to illegal markets. The issue is being examined by a sub-committee of the Drugs Consultative Committee, a statutory central advisory government body, for further action, informed Dr Manish Kapoor.

Kapoor hopes this suggestion would be placed before the Drugs Technical Advisory Body, the highest decision-making body of central government, to introduce much-needed regulatory reform in checking misuse of cough syrups.