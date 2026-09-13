Even after 7 years & Rs 2.7 crore, no improvement in Baddi’s air quality

Seven years after the launch of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and release of Rs 2.7 crore explicitly for pollution mitigation in Baddi, local air quality is yet to show visible improvement.

Not only is the implementation of the NCAP highly sluggish, but the town’s air also has once again been rated the worst-polluted among seven towns in Himachal in the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2026 rankings released recently by the Central Pollution Control Board.

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Acclaimed as Asia’s biggest pharmaceutical hub as it houses renowned pharmaceutical companies, Baddi is also the sixth-most densely populated city in Himachal Pradesh. Despite crores being spent on mitigating air pollution, the moot question is what ails Baddi’s air?

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A scrutiny of various factors which contribute to the worsening air quality reveals that industrial as well as vehicular emissions, besides road dust and open burning of waste, have not been curbed appreciably.

There are more than 300 polluting units that claim to have installed pollution control devices which are, however, inadequate or poorly operated with very low collection efficiency, notes the “Source Apportion-based Action Plans for Restoring Air Quality” undertaken by IIT Kanpur in 2023.

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Industries contribute 22 per cent to major pollutants — PM10 and PM2.5 — affirming the fact that the fuel used doesn’t fall into the clean category. Most industrial emissions stem from combustion and process emissions. Additionally, vehicles contribute 15 per cent to these pollutants, while soil and road dust contribute 24 per cent, municipal solid waste (MSW) burning (8%) and biomass burning (14-17%).

Burning industrial waste in industries, dumping of hazardous waste (oil, grease, paint and packaging material) openly and its consequent burning on the roads in areas like Haripur-Sandoli where the trucks are being repaired further aggravate this problem.

With pollution mitigation being an exorbitant proposition, industries dither from its optimal adoption. As per estimates, pollution mitigation costs a whopping 10 per cent of the turnover, raising questions about the economic viability of the industry.

“The Baddi industrial area has about 299 boilers, heaters and furnaces running on coal, wood and other pollution-emitting solid fuels. Limited penetration of cleaner fuels and inconsistent enforcement of pollution control norms constrain emission reduction,” observes the report.

Industrial activity with existing fuel-use patterns and partial compliance with emission standards will not fetch results unless options like transition to green hydrogen and use of air pollution control devices, particularly wet scrubbers (WS), across industrial units are enforced in a time-bound manner. Measures like installing efficient capture devices to contain particulate matter (PM) emission coupled with suitable disposal of collected particles have also been recommended.

Though as per the state’s own report on “Tackling non-carbon dioxide emissions”, measures like the installation of WS will be enforced by 25 per cent, 50 per cent, and 100 per cent in industries till the year 2030, 2040 and 2047, respectively, it remains to be seen if the measure will be strictly enforced. If done, it will sizably reduce particulate matter and gaseous emissions.

Road dust is also a major contributor to air pollution in Baddi. As per reports, the silt load in Baddi varies from 8.2 to 62.7 g/m2 . This load should be reduced to under 3 gm/m2 . Measures like regular vacuum sweeping on roads having a silt load above 3 gm/m2 can help contain this load. Silt load measures how much dirt, dust and fine sediment have accumulated per square metre of a paved or unpaved road. Construction sites, poor road surfaces, wear and tear are among its major contributors.

Although the Central Government prohibited the use of petcoke as a boiler fuel, the ban has failed to take effect in Himachal. Local industries and induction furnaces continue to rely heavily on petcoke, resulting in massive releases of hazardous PM2.5, sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxides.

According to reports, the execution of the city’s specific action plan — including the implementation of scientific municipal solid waste disposal and stopping the open burning of garbage—remains highly unsatisfactory.

In addition to weak industrial monitoring, there is an absence of a strict ban on ageing 10-year-old diesel commercial vehicles. Recommendations from expert bodies, like IIT-Kanpur, such as installing weigh-in-motion bridges at entry points to prevent heavily overloaded vehicles from generating road dust have not been fully capitalised on.

Other factors are the lack of pollution control devices in induction furnaces and lack of adoption of modern technologies in the brick kilns operating in the area.

The air quality index (AQI) had soared to 201 on September 9, with PM 10 being identified as the major pollutant. This index, however, reported a satisfactory score of 95, four days later on Sunday in the absence of industrial activity and vehicular influx, demonstrating how these two factors alone contribute majorly to Baddi’s worsening air. An AQI above 200 is considered unhealthy, especially for children, senior citizens and those suffering from respiratory or cardiovascular ailments.