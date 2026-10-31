Indira Gandhi, Sardar Patel made unparalleled contributions to nation-building: Sukhu
CM pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary, remembers Sardar Patel on birth anniversary; calls for protection of voting rights
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary by offering flowers at her statue at The Ridge in Shimla.
He described her as an extraordinary leader known for her courage, determination and ability to take bold decisions in challenging circumstances.
He also remembered former Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, popularly known as the Iron Man of India, on his birth anniversary.
Sukhu said both leaders had made invaluable contributions towards strengthening the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation. He also administered the oath of national integration to those present on the occasion.
Interacting with mediapersons, the Chief Minister said Gandhi’s leadership during the 1971 Indo-Pak war was a defining moment in India’s history, leading to the liberation of Bangladesh and bringing about a significant transformation in the geopolitical landscape of the subcontinent.
“Such a historic decision, taken at a time when India was still facing numerous developmental and security challenges, reflected her exceptional political vision and strong leadership,” he said.
“She laid down her life while serving the country, leaving behind an enduring legacy of courage, patriotism and dedication,” he added.
Remembering Sardar Patel, Sukhu said he was rightly known as the Iron Man of India for his decisive role in integrating the princely states into the Indian Union after Independence.
“Despite facing considerable resistance and complex challenges, Sardar Patel demonstrated extraordinary administrative acumen and political determination in bringing hundreds of princely states together, including Hyderabad and Jammu and Kashmir, thereby laying a strong foundation for a united India,” he said.
The Chief Minister also said the right to vote was one of the most significant achievements of Independence and must be protected at all costs.
“Allegations of vote manipulation and electoral irregularities are serious matters that require transparent investigation and accountability,” he said.
A blood donation camp was also organised on the occasion.
आज रिज मैदान में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री श्रीमती इंदिरा गांधी जी को उनके शहादत दिवस पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित कर नमन किया।
इंदिरा गांधी जी भारतीय राजनीति का महत्वपूर्ण अध्याय हैं। उनका जीवन, राजनीतिक सफर और देशहित में लिए गए फैसले भारतीय इतिहास में हमेशा चर्चा का विषय रहेंगे।
इस अवसर पर आयोजित रक्तदान शिविर में भी सहभागिता की। रक्तदान के माध्यम से जरूरतमंदों की जीवन रक्षा के नेक कार्य में अपना योगदान देने वाले सभी रक्तदाताओं का हृदय से आभार एवं साधुवाद।
— Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) October 31, 2026