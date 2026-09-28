Three medals, one big question: Can Himachal sustain the high?

The last few days at the Asian Games have turned into a landmark chapter for Himachal Pradesh sport, with athletes from the state already contributing three medals to India’s tally and long-distance runner Seema Kumari still in contention for another medal in the 5,000-metre event.

The gold medal won by the Indian women’s kabaddi team was largely on expected lines, with four Himachal players, including skipper Pushpa Rana, being part of the title-winning side. But the silver won by Sawan Barwal in the marathon and Seema’s bronze in the 10,000-metre race have added an element of surprise — and considerable pride — to the state’s campaign.

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For athletics in particular, the medals have ended a four-decade wait. The last time an athlete from Himachal won an Asian Games medal in athletics was in 1986, when Suman Rawat clinched bronze in the 3,000 metres at the Seoul Asiad. Barwal and Seema have therefore brought Himachal back on the Asian Games athletics podium exactly 40 years later.

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The performances have naturally triggered celebration across the state’s sports fraternity. But they have also revived a more difficult question: how can Himachal ensure that these achievements become the beginning of a sustained sporting culture rather than isolated successes?

Vijay Kumar, Himachal’s most decorated sportsperson and an Olympic silver medallist who has also won four Asian Games medals in shooting, said the performances of Barwal and Seema had made the entire sporting fraternity proud. At the same time, he stressed the need for the state government to ensure that cash awards and other incentives announced for medal winners were released without delay.

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“We have the policy, but its implementation should be prompt. If they get the award immediately, they will stay encouraged and motivated. After performing at the Asian Games, they will now look to perform at the Olympics,” he said.

Kumar said the need for timely recognition extended beyond international medal winners. National-level athletes and their families, he pointed out, often make considerable sacrifices to keep a sporting career going.

“A national-level player and his parents, who back him, will stay motivated only if his achievements at every level are supported with some financial assistance and awards. If these are delayed, many will get discouraged and stop midway,” he said.

He also advocated greater use of the expertise of elite athletes within the state’s Sports Department. Top-level sportspersons, he said, should be absorbed in the department wherever possible because they understood the demands of competitive sport and could use that experience to nurture the next generation.

“An appointment in some other department will merely be a job for them, but in sports they will work with passion and can produce more top sportspersons for the state and the country,” he said.

The shortage of coaches, however, remains one of the biggest structural challenges. Around 70 per cent of coaching positions in the Sports Department are vacant. Against a sanctioned strength of 100 coaches, only 29 posts are currently filled. Vacancies also exist at the levels of senior coaches and District Sports Officers.

Rajesh Bhandari, secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association, described the Asian Games showing as one of the state’s best-ever performances but said sustained success would require substantial investment in the sporting ecosystem.

“There is a shortage of infrastructure and coaches in the state. We need to enhance the sanctioned strength of coaches and fill the vacant posts at the earliest,” he said.

Bhandari also highlighted the lack of coordination among institutions that feed the sporting system. Schools, universities and sports bodies, he said, often function independently, without a mechanism to identify talent, develop it systematically and carry athletes through successive stages of competition.

“There must be a coordination committee as various stakeholders work in silos. There is no coordination between schools, universities and sports bodies. There must be coordination between these stakeholders so that they all pull in the same direction,” he said.

The Asian Games medals have once again demonstrated that Himachal possesses athletes capable of competing at the highest level. The immediate challenge is to build the infrastructure, coaching network, incentives and institutional coordination needed to ensure that the next generation does not have to wait another 40 years for a similar breakthrough.