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Home / Himachal Calling / When gaming turns from entertainment to obsession, debt & despair

When gaming turns from entertainment to obsession, debt & despair

From faked deaths to a teenager’s suicide, recent cases underscore the need to recognise the warning signs of gaming disorder

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Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:19 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Excessive gaming can disrupt sleep, relationships, physical activity and studies. The danger becomes greater when it overlaps with money. istock
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A charred car. Human skeletal remains. A missing driver. A teenager dead by suicide. At first glance, these appear to be unrelated tragedies. Yet a disturbing common thread runs through them — the devastating consequences of excessive online gaming and, in some cases, the debt, desperation and emotional distress that can accompany it.

The incidents, separated by age and circumstance, point to a problem that is no longer confined to cities or college campuses. In Himachal Pradesh, where smartphones and affordable mobile Internet have reached even remote villages, online gaming is steadily emerging as a social concern that cuts across age groups, occupations and economic backgrounds.

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In 2023, a BSF jawan allegedly staged his own death to escape mounting debt. He reportedly set his car on fire at a secluded location and placed skeletal remains inside it to create the impression that he had died before fleeing. He was found alive a few days later and subsequently arrested. The fallout was severe for his family. Facing social stigma and public scrutiny, they were reportedly forced to leave their home overnight and relocate to an undisclosed location.

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A similar case emerged in Chamba this year. A young pickup driver allegedly accumulated debts running into lakhs through online gaming before faking his death. His vehicle was found submerged in the Chamera Dam reservoir, triggering a search operation. Investigators later discovered that the missing driver was alive.

In August, the death of a 14-year-old boy in Dharamsala’s Khaniara area brought the psychological impact of excessive gaming into sharp focus. The teenager reportedly died by suicide after his parents took away his mobile phone in an attempt to stop him from playing online games. He was the couple’s only child.

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However, the three incidents do not justify the simple conclusion that gaming leads to crime or suicide. Millions of people play online games without developing problematic behaviour. The risk arises when entertainment turns into compulsion — when an individual loses control over gaming and continues despite the damage it causes to finances, studies, work, relationships or emotional wellbeing, says Hitesh Lakhanpal, Commandant, Home Guards, Una.

Lakhanpal, who previously served in the cybercrime wing of the Himachal Pradesh Police, has been actively involved in raising awareness about the harms associated with excessive mobile phone use.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recognises gaming disorder as a behavioural disorder characterised by impaired control over gaming, increasing priority given to gaming over other activities and the continuation or escalation of gaming despite negative consequences. Crucially, the WHO does not classify gaming itself as a disorder and notes that only a minority of people who play games develop problematic behaviour.

But the digital ecosystem can make that slide easier.

Games are designed around rewards, challenges, rankings, competition and constant engagement. There is always another level to reach, another achievement to unlock and another challenge to overcome. “These games can even trigger extreme emotional responses,” says Lakhanpal.

The danger becomes greater when gaming overlaps with money. “When gaming stops being entertainment and becomes an uncontrollable escape, its consequences can extend from financial ruin and deception to family breakdown and even loss of life,” he says.

Betting, wagering, paid rewards and other money-based mechanisms can transform entertainment into a financial risk. Once losses begin to mount, the urge to spend more in an attempt to recover them can deepen the problem. Debt may lead to borrowing, secrecy, dishonesty and strained family relationships.

For children, the warning signs may be less financial but no less serious.

Excessive gaming can disrupt sleep, studies, physical activity and family relationships. Irritability, withdrawal and extreme reactions when access to a phone is restricted may indicate that gaming has moved beyond recreation.

For Himachal Pradesh, the changing geography of the problem deserves attention. Online gaming no longer requires a computer, an urban environment or a sophisticated setup. A smartphone and an Internet connection are enough. A teenager in a remote village can access the same games as a player in a major city.

That makes awareness crucial. “The answer is not simply to tell people to stop gaming. Families need to recognise the warning signs. Schools need to discuss responsible digital behaviour. Parents need to monitor changes in sleep, studies, behaviour, spending and social interaction without turning every gaming habit into a confrontation,” Lakhanpal said.

Those already trapped in cycles of debt or compulsive gaming need something more than criticism — they need counselling, support and timely intervention.

“The warning signs are often visible long before the crisis. The challenge is to recognise them before debt turns into deception and distress turns into despair,” he said.

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