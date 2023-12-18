1,009 examined at health mela in Nadaun

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 17

As many as 1,009 patients were examined at a multi-specialty health mela organised in Galore village of the Nadaun constituency today.

Chief Medical Officer Dr RK Agnihotri said the specialist doctors working in the domains of medicine, orthopaedics, surgery, ENT, gynaecology, skin, eye and psychiatry examined the patients. While inaugurating the health mela, Dr Gopal Gautam, OSD to Chief Minister, said it was a part of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s initiative to provide best health facilities to people. He further said a medical college would soon come up in Thai-More, Nadaun.

Gautam said Ayushman Bharat Health cards and ABHA cards were also made during the mela, he added.

