Rs 1,010 cr to be spent on crop diversification: Agri Minister

Nurpur, November 5

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar has said that Rs 1,010 crores would be spent on the phase-II of the Crop Diversification Promotion Scheme (CDPS) under the ambitious Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) project in the state.

He said this while laying the foundation stone of the first tubewell to be built at a cost of Rs 1.20 crore under the project at the Kharota gram panchayat of the Jawali Assembly constituency in Kangra district on Saturday.

He said the JICA project, funded at Rs 1,010 crore, was being run in 12 districts across the state under which 296 irrigation sub-projects and 10 convergence irrigation projects (flow, lift and tubewell) would be constructed. “With the construction of these irrigation projects, as many as 25,000 farmers would get irrigation facilities on 7,933 hectares of cultivable land. The minister said of the 296 irrigation sub-projects, DPRs of 200 have already been prepared and the process of constituting Kisan Vikas Sanghs (KVSs) for proper operation of irrigation projects in all villages was going on a war footing.

Speaking on the JICA’s CDPS in Kangra district, Kumar said 80 projects had been approved for irrigation and of these, 14 projects were in the Jawali Assembly constituency. He exhorted farmers and women to join the JICA project through KVSs so that they could be made self-reliant by connecting with various activities being undertaken under this project.

The minister later presided over the closing ceremony of the three-day state level Kurash championship organised at Vidyavati International School at Malkwal in Nurpur. As many as 250 players of sub-junior, cadet and junior categories from eight districts of the state participated in the championship. He honoured the winners with medals, trophies and citation certificates.

