1.06 lakh litre illegal liquor seized in Paonta Sahib

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 22

The Excise Department seized 1,06,000 litres of illegal liquor in Paonta Sahib.

A task force, constituted by the State Taxes and Excise Department, carried out a raid on the basis of secret information in the forests of Toka Nagla and Khara of the

Paonta Sahib tehsil in Sirmaur district.

The team, headed by Himanshu Panwar, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes and Excise, raided two places in the Khara forests of the Paonta Sahib tehsil. The team destroyed 98,000 litres of illegal liquor seized in Toka Nagla while 8,000 litres of illegal liquor was destroyed in the Khara forests.