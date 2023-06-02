1,085 students apply for Children’s Vidhan Sabha

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 1

As many as 1,085 children from nine states applied for taking part in the Children’s Vidhan Sabha to be held in the Himachal Vidhan Sabha on June 12.

“Besides the Chief Minister, all ministers and MLAs will be present during the special Bal Satra where students from both private and government schools will take part,” said Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Pathania here today.

68 to get chance A special jury shortlisted 585 students on the basis of their videos, later 285 students were shortlisted based on an interaction

The final list of 68 students will be worked out after assessing the importance of the issues raised by them

The selected children will air their views on various political and social issues. They will perform the role of Speaker, CM, ministers and MLAs during the session.

“These children will represent each of the 12 districts of the state. Finally, 68 children will be selected,” he said.

In all, 1,085 entries were received from HP, Punjab, UP, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Assam and Bihar between April 1 and May 25, he added. The highest number of entries (over 900) came from Himachal, he said.

A special jury comprising eminent persons from various fields shortlisted 585 students on the basis of their videos and later 285 students were shortlisted based on the interaction. The final list of 68 students, who would take part in the event, would be finalised after assessing the importance of the issues raised by them.