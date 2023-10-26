1,162 disaster-hit families in Bilaspur given Rs 8.97 cr relief

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 25

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today transferred Rs 8.97 crore relief to the bank accounts of 1,162 disaster-affected families in Bilaspur district under the ‘Punrvaas’ scheme.

The relief funds disbursed included the first installment of Rs 3 lakh each to 94 families, whose houses were completely damaged in the disaster. He said, “The state government has released relief funds within three months of the disaster, showcasing its commitment towards the welfare of the disaster-affected families.”

He said, “To rehabilitate all 16,000 disaster-hit families in the state, the government has announced a special package of Rs 4,500 crore. Under the package, compensation for a completely damaged house has been increased from Rs 1.30 lakh to Rs 7 lakh. Besides, electricity and water connections are being provided free of cost while cement for the construction of houses will be made available at the rate of Rs 280 per bag.”

The Chief Minister said that he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding a special relief package, but the state was still to get one. “The state government has sent claims of losses to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore to the Central Government. The relief funds should be released to the state as soon as possible,” he added.

He said that the state government was making all-out efforts for the development of Bilaspur district. “To provide employment and self-employment opportunities to the youth, efforts are being made to start water sports activities in the Govind Sagar Lake,” he added.

Sukhu said that the foundation stone of a Rs 100-crore sewerage project for Bilaspur would be laid soon. He urged BJP national president JP Nadda to support Himachal in getting 12 per cent royalty from BBMB power projects. “The state government is making serious efforts to solve the problems of people displaced due to the Bhakra Dam,” he added.

