1.1L cases disposed of at National Lok Adalat in Shimla

As many as 1,11,219 cases out of a total of 1,46,825 cases taken up by 145 Benches during the National Lok Adalat held in Shimla were settled and disposed of, with an amount of approximately Rs 109.36 crore disbursed for settlements.

The Lok Adalat for pre-litigation and pending cases was successfully organised in all courts across the state on the directions of Patron-in-Chief of HP State Legal Services Authority (HPSLSA) and HC Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, and under the guidance of Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, HC judge and Executive Chairman, HPSLSA.

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For the convenience of litigants, online payment facility for compounding fees through ePay (eCourts Digital Payment) was made available, particularly for motor vehicle challan cases in the Courts of Traffic Magistrates. Awareness campaigns were undertaken to inform the general public and litigants about the benefits of the Lok Adalat. Publicity was carried out through SMS alerts, jingles, distribution of IEC material and by associating local bodies, stakeholders, NGOs, representatives of panchayati raj institutions, para legal volunteers and newspapers, ensuring wide outreach across the state.

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Justice Thakur and Ranjeet Singh, Member Secretary, HPSLSA, visited the Judicial Court Complex in Shimla and reviewed the proceedings of the Lok Adalat. Justice Thakur interacted with the judicial officers and other stakeholders, and reviewed the arrangements put in place to ensure the smooth and effective disposal of cases.