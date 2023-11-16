1,200 constables, women SIs to be recruited: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 15

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has emphasised the need for reforms for improvement in the functioning of the Police Department and restructuring of police stations to meet future challenges.

Sukhu, at a meeting with senior officers of the Home Department here today, said that 1,200 constables and women sub-inspectors (SIs) would be recruited in the department soon. He added that in view of changing crime patterns and fast changing digital technology, it was necessary for the Police Department to adopt different and innovative techniques to meet the challenges.

He said, “Embracing modern technology and improved professionalism are mandatory for robust policing. The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other cutting-edge technologies to enhance efficiency is the need of the hour.” He directed the officers to create a pool of police personnel adept in technologies and train them so that they could contribute effectively to department operations.

Sukhu stressed the need for every police official to be cyber literate. “Restructuring of police stations must be done considering factors such as population, geographical area size, crime rate and tourist influx so that there is sufficient staff strength and necessary facilities,” he said.

He also instructed the officers to explore the possibility of categorising police stations and opening only stations instead of setting up police posts so that common people could be provided services in a better way. He directed them to implement a rotation policy, limiting the tenure of police officers and personnel on sensitive posts to three years, followed by a mandatory cooling-off period.

To combat drug menace around educational institutions, the Chief Minister directed the deployment of special police teams. He said that petrol and diesel vehicles would be made available for field activities and e-vehicles for staff in the Police Department.

