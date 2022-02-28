1,200 die annually in road accidents in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, February 27
Around 1,200 persons die in around 3,000 road accidents on an average annually in the state. Giving the numbers during an awareness programme organized by the Road Safety Cell of the Transport Department, Transport Minister Bikram Singh said around 95 per cent road mishaps occur due to human error.
“The main reasons of accidents include over speeding, drunk driving and wrong overtaking. If people drive responsibly, accidents can be brought down and many lives could be saved,” the minister said.
He further said that a Road Safety Cell was constituted by Transport Department in 2019 following the directions of the High Court to curb and control road accidents. The cell has been organizing programmes at panchayat and ward levels to make people aware of road safety.
Transport Director Anupam Kashyap gave detailed information about the activities being carried out by the road cell. Folk artists, who raise awareness through various activities about road safety, were given caps and hoods on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
Citing ‘aggressive statements’ by NATO and tough financial s...
PM chairs meet on Ukraine; 4 ministers to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation
The rescue is under way with operation Ganga making progress
India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine
The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving t...
Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA
On January 19, the suspension was extended till February 28
Ukraine-Russia war: Air India’s fifth evacuation flight lands in Delhi with 249 Indians
Officials say one more evacuation flight is expected to land...