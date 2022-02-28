1,200 die annually in road accidents in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 27

Around 1,200 persons die in around 3,000 road accidents on an average annually in the state. Giving the numbers during an awareness programme organized by the Road Safety Cell of the Transport Department, Transport Minister Bikram Singh said around 95 per cent road mishaps occur due to human error.

“The main reasons of accidents include over speeding, drunk driving and wrong overtaking. If people drive responsibly, accidents can be brought down and many lives could be saved,” the minister said.

He further said that a Road Safety Cell was constituted by Transport Department in 2019 following the directions of the High Court to curb and control road accidents. The cell has been organizing programmes at panchayat and ward levels to make people aware of road safety.

Transport Director Anupam Kashyap gave detailed information about the activities being carried out by the road cell. Folk artists, who raise awareness through various activities about road safety, were given caps and hoods on the occasion.