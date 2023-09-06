1,200 to be recruited for tourism police, curbing drug menace: CM

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 5

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said today that the state government would recruit 1,200 police personnel, who would be tasked with curbing the drug menace and would also play the role of tourism police.

Sukhu, while interacting with mediapersons in the Barsar Assembly constituency of Hamirpur, said that the government was also planning to change recruitment rules for the Police Department.

On the issue of the Rajya Chayan Ayog, he said that the ayog would be set up in Hamirpur at the existing HPSSC complex. He added that the government was brainstorming on making the best use of infrastructure for the selection commission.

On the tourism issue, the Chief Minister said, “Himachal is now safe for tourism and tourists can plan their trips as usual. All roads to tourist places, including Shimla, Dalhousie, Kasauli, Dharamsala, McLeodganj etc., have been restored for safe travel. The disaster has adversely affected tourism in the state and the economy of people.”

On disaster management, Sukhu said that the government would provide six marlas each to disaster-affected families for the construction of houses in place of their damaged houses. He handed over the revenue papers of six marlas each to three families at Guru-da-Ban village. The land of these families was swept away and their houses were declared unsafe. He directed the district administration to provide land to other people who had lost their shelters.

Sukhu visited Jabbal Kheriyan, Guru-da-Ban, Bhebad, Samtana Khurd and Lahari Salan village in Barsar to assess the damage caused due to heavy rain. Later, he visited disaster-affected areas of the Sujanpur constituency, namely Utpur, Sachuhi, Bajahar,Mehlru and Sujanpur town.

