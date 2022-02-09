1.21 lakh register on e-shram portal in Chamba

Chamba, February 8
As many as 1,21,544 workers and labourers in the district have registered on the e-shram portal, said Deputy Commissioner DC Rana, while reviewing an e-shram district-level implementation committee meeting here on Monday.
He directed officials to register all small shopkeepers and workers working in shops on the portal, besides workers and labourers, within two weeks.
He asked the Deputy Director and project officer, rural development agency, to monitor the counter set up at the panchayat level for making e-shram cards and ensure making cards of all labourers working under MGNREGA.
