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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 1.3 MT of Kullu’s Sindhuri variety pomegranates exported to UAE

1.3 MT of Kullu’s Sindhuri variety pomegranates exported to UAE

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Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 01:47 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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APEDA officials flag off a consignment of Kullu pomegranates for Dubai from Chandigarh.
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A consignment of 1.3 metric tonnes (MT) of Sindhuri variety pomegranates grown in Kullu district was exported to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on October 21. The Regional Office of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Chandigarh, facilitated the export.

The pomegranates were sourced directly from local farmers and the Bhuntar Farmer Producer Company, Kullu, which is associated with around 600 farmers. AMAMA Export LLP exported the consignment.

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APEDA’s Regional Office in Chandigarh works to facilitate agricultural and horticultural exports from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana by supporting linkages among farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and exporters. The shipment is part of those efforts to connect local producers with overseas markets and strengthen the export chain for horticultural produce from the region.

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Under the leadership of APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev (IAS), the organisation continues to support efforts to promote the exports of agricultural and processed food products. The Chandigarh regional office, headed by Regional Head Harpreet Singh, also facilitates market access to farmers, FPOs and exporters in the region.

The export of Kullu pomegranates to the UAE marks an addition to the overseas market opportunities available for Himachal Pradesh’s horticultural produce. For local growers, the development is significant because it opens a new destination for a regional fruit and involves an FPO linked to a large number of farmers. Such direct linkages can help reduce dependence on local markets and create additional income avenues.

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However, long-term benefits for local growers will depend on market prices, demand and the continuity of export orders. While a single consignment demonstrates the potential market for Kullu pomegranates in the UAE, sustained exports will require consistent quality, reliable supply chains and continued institutional support for farmers and FPOs.

The shipment also reflects the broader role of APEDA in promoting agricultural exports and supporting the FPOs in accessing international markets. By linking farmers, the FPOs and the exporters, the Chandigarh regional office is seeking to create more opportunities for horticultural produce from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.

For Kullu’s pomegranate growers, the Dubai shipment is an encouraging step. Whether it translates into regular orders and better returns will depend on how effectively the supply chain is maintained and how the product is received in the UAE market.

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