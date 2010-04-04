Rs 1.32 cr being spent on natural farming in Chamba

Natural farming underway in Chamba hills.

Balkrishan Prashar

Dalhousie, March 27

About 13,500 farmers of Chamba district, associated with the Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) project, who got training in innovative technique of Subhash Palekar Natural Farming under a new scheme called the Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan launched by the state government, are currently using this method in their fields.

Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said over Rs 1.32 crore was being spent in the current year for the successful implementation of the Natural Farming scheme.

At present, mixed cultivation of different crops was being done on 1,400 hectares. By eliminating the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, farmers were now using components prepared from cow dung and cow urine (gomutra), said Rana.

Those who had adopted natural farming were being provided Rs 25,000 for buying a cow. Besides, Rs 5,000 for transportation of cow and the ‘mandi’ fee of Rs 2,000 were also being given, he said. There was also a provision of Rs 8,000 for making ‘gaushalas’ to collect ‘gomutra’.

ATMA Project Deputy Director Om Prakash Ahir said that due to the rise in the number of earthworms and micro-organisms in the soil, which are very beneficial for the crops, soil fertility had increased. With this method, the cost of production had been reduced and the yield had almost doubled.

