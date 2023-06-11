Rs 1,374-cr Jathia Devi township project awaits Centre’s approval

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, June 10

The state government has sent a Rs 1,374 crore proposal for building a satellite township at Jathia Devi, near here, to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development for approval.

However, additional 100 hectares will be required for the establishment of a full-fledged self-sustaining mountain township.

The township will have facilities like a hospital, college, schools, banks and parks to attract people

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development had appreciated the detailed project report (DPR) of the satellite township at a meeting with five states earlier this week, but it was yet to give the final approval. Sikkim, Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh are the other four states that are competing with Himachal for the project.

The state government will have to arrange Rs 500 crore while the Union Urban Development Ministry will provide the major funding. The project is aimed at decongesting the state capital having a population of nearly three lakh, besides tourists.

Officials say that HIMUDA has already acquired 35 hectares at Jathia Devi, 13 km from here. However, additional 100 hectares will be required for the establishment of a full-fledged self-sustaining mountain township.

The state government may even shift some of its offices from Shimla to Jathia Devi so that people also consider moving there permanently. This will in turn help in reducing traffic congestion in the state capital.

Earlier, the plans of the previous Congress government headed by Virbhadra Singh to set up a satellite township at Jathia Devi had failed to materialise. An agreement signed with a Singapore-based company for the project has not materialised. The project became unviable after restrictions were imposed on construction activities and the number of floors in the city and the Greater Shimla Planning Area.

The previous BJP government had also made efforts for the satellite township project but with little success. HIMUDA had decided to carve out plots and also build flats for sale. However, with the Covid breakout, no headway was made on the project.