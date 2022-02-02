1,403 new Covid cases, seven deaths in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 1

As many as 1,403 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 272,952. Besides, seven persons died of the virus (two each in Shimla, and Una and one each in Kangra, Mandi and Hamirpur).

The highest 283 cases were recorded in Kangra, 240 in Shimla, 193 in Mandi, 150 in Solan, 123 in Hamirpur.—