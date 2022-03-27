1,429 students awarded degree

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 26

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Sports, Information and Broadcasting, addressed the 6th convocation of Shoolini University through the virtual mode here last evening.

He told the graduating students, “You are entering the industry at a time when major changes are taking place across sectors, both regional as well as global. Therefore, there is tremendous potential for growth and you have a great role to play in nation building”. He added that the day marked the end of their academic journey but the beginning of a life of exploration and learning in the real world.

As many as 1,429 students were awarded degree, including 30 PhD degrees, at the convocation. The degrees were awarded to the graduates of the Faculty of Management Sciences and the Chitrakoot School of Liberal Arts, as well as engineering and technical school. As many as 31 university medals and 27 merit certificates were also given to meritorious students.

Former Panjab University Vice-Chancellor and Padma Shri awardee RC Sobti said, “A degree is not a piece of paper and not an end but a beginning and a visa to move forward”.

Prem Kumar Khosla, Chancellor of Shoolini University, said, “Shoolini figures among the first 100 universities of India this year. It was ranked 89th in the NIRF rankings. We have achieved the milestone of filing 1,000 patents”.

Atul Khosla, Vice-Chancellor of Shoolini University, said, “During the present trying times, Shoolini is one of the universities to undertake online education to keep students abreast of academics and beyond by conducting more than 1,000 webinars and 61,452 virtual lectures”.

“The university has opened channels with the industry for joint research projects, training programmes and industrial inputs in curriculum development,” he added.