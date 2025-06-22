Rs 1.44 crore aid given to construction workers

The Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board disbursed financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1.44 crore to 340 construction workers through various social welfare schemes. Board chairman Nardev Singh Kanwar showcased a range of new welfare initiatives for construction workers during his visit to Chowai panchayat in the Anni sub-division today.

The beneficiaries have been provided with the assistance through various schemes, including scholarships, marriage assistance and housing benefits.

Addressing a gathering, Kanwar reiterated the state government’s resolve to provide social security to a demographic that has long been underprivileged. He highlighted an innovative housing initiative that provides financial assistance of up to Rs 3 lakh for constructing pucca houses. The scheme is specifically designed for single women, widows, destitute women and differently-abled women beneficiaries registered with the board.

Kanwar encouraged workers from diverse fields, ranging from plumbing, electrical work and fitting to masonry, carpentry, to register with the board. He stressed that registration is essential to access financial benefits and welfare schemes, which are designed to improve their quality of life.