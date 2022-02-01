1,471 new Covid cases, five deaths in Himachal

Shimla, January 31
As many as 1,471 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 271,549. Besides, five persons died of the virus (one each in Shimla, Kangra, Sirmaur, Una and Mandi).
The highest number of 312 cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by 240 in Mandi, 165 in Una, 148 in Sirmaur, 144 in Shimla, 127 in Hamirpur, 96 in Bilaspur, 79 in Solan, 67 in Chamba, 63 in Kullu, 22 in Kinnaur and eight in Lahaul and Spiti. The total active cases declined to 9,281.—
