1.48 lakh Mandi consumers get zero power bill

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 10

The Mukhyamantri Roshni Yojana has proved beneficial for around 1.48 lakh consumers in Mandi district, who had consumed below 60 units electricity during April. They have received zero electricity bills.

Under the scheme, now the government will provide free electricity up to 125 units to consumers. Earlier, the limit was fixed at 60 units.

Yashwant Thakur, Chief Engineer of the HP State Electricity Board, Mandi, said there were 3.57 lakh consumers in the district, of which 3.16 lakh are domestic consumers.

“The government had announced to provide free electricity up to 125 units to benefit the common man. Apart from this, the government is providing free electricity connections and meters to new consumers,” he added.

“In the district, the board has provided free electricity connections and meters amounting to Rs 1.50 crore to 2,774 consumers. Around 1.48 lakh consumers have received zero bills for April. It is expected that the number of beneficiaries could increase because the consumption limit of free electricity has been increased to 125 units from 60 units,” he said.